Harvard students stage walkout in front of professor accused of sexual harassment

Over 100 college students marched out of a Harvard classroom on Tuesday to protest the primary lecture of professor John L. Comaroff this 12 months.

Comaroff, who teaches African and African American Research at Harvard College, was discovered to have violated the varsity’s sexual harassment {and professional} conduct insurance policies after two inner investigations final 12 months.

In February 2022, three anthropology graduate college students — Margaret G. Czerwienski, Lilia M. Kilburn and Amulya Mandava — sued the varsity for allegedly ignoring complaints filed by victims in opposition to Comaroff through the years.

One of many plaintiffs alleged that Comaroff kissed her a number of occasions with out her consent and groped her in public.

The lawsuit, which stays ongoing, acknowledged that the professor allegedly threatened the scholars’ educational careers in the event that they reported him.

“When college students reported him to Harvard and sought to warn their friends about him, Harvard watched as he retaliated by foreclosing profession paths and guaranteeing that these college students would have ’bother getting jobs,’” learn the grievance.

It additional alleged that the college “allowed its investigatory course of for use in service of Professor Comaroff’s marketing campaign {of professional} blacklisting.”

The grievance famous that the professor and the varsity “destroyed the tutorial alternatives and careers of numerous college students.”

Protesting Comaroff’s first lecture of the 12 months, college students posted indicators on the partitions exterior of the constructing the place he teaches, reported The Harvard Crimson.

The indicators included statements reminiscent of “Abusers haven’t any place on campus” and “Cease defending sexual predators.”

The protest, organized by members of the Harvard Graduate Pupil Union-United Auto Staff’ Feminist Working Group and Our Harvard Can Do Higher, concerned college students flooding Comaroff’s classroom earlier than his class.

As quickly as Comaroff started his lecture, college students rose up from their seats and began chanting, “Justice for survivors,” and “No extra Comaroff, no extra complicity,” whereas strolling out.

Comaroff reportedly smiled and nodded on the protesters as the scholars made their manner out of the classroom.

A video clip exhibiting the scholars as they marched out of the classroom was posted on Twitter by pupil Rosie Couture.

Comaroff’s college students performed a similar protest when he first returned to educating within the fall 2022 semester after he accomplished his unpaid administrative depart.