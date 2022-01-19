Harry Styles will be giving a concert in Lisbon in July

The musician should have played in Portugal in 2020, but the show was successively postponed due to the pandemic.

There are still a few tickets on sale.

There is one more concert to add to the full 2022 concert schedule. Harry Styles, a musician who was part of One Direction, will perform at the Altice Arena in Lisbon on July 31st. This is the new date for the performance, originally scheduled for May 20, 2020.

Wolf Alice will be the special guests for the first part of the performance. This international tour serves to present the artist’s second solo album “Fine Line”, which was released in December 2019.

Tickets already purchased remain valid for the new date, an exchange is not necessary. However, there are still a few tickets available. Prices range from €41 to €70.

Click on the gallery to meet other international musicians performing in Portugal in 2022.

