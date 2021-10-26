Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Batman, a cult-licensed fighting game reportedly in development

Recently, the game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate welcomed its last playable character. A hugely popular title that is very much appreciated by fans of fighting games who now have to wait for the sequel, which shouldn’t arrive anytime soon, given the saga’s release schedule. Until then, other fighting games will take the opportunity to show the tip of their nose, like this hypothetical fighting game with the famous licenses from Warner.

Gandalf versus Batman

With his illustrious licenses, Warner would have used the success of Nintendo’s latest fighting game to develop a title based on a similar principle. A rumor that surfaced on Reddit last week before recently confirmed by Jeff Grubb, a renowned insider. Thus, this game would be based on a new IP and resemble the recent Nickelodeon All Stars, although development began before the game was announced by Ludosity Studios and Fair Play Labs.

This WB platform fighter is real, but not a Netherrealm game. Come on. https://t.co/WkMiKf4dTH

October 24, 2021

A game that is based on the tenors of the genre and presents itself as a game in the tag team. Custom teams are on the menu, although it has not been confirmed whether character changes are possible in the game, much like a Dragon Ball FighterZ. A project whose idea would have arisen after the enthusiasm for the memes of Sammy from Scooby-Doo in ultra-instinct form. Creations originally planned to invite the NetherRealm studio to add the character to Mortal Kombat’s roster.

But instead of so saturating the fans, an idea would arise for a game that would combine all of the famous Warner licenses. A title that could be announced next December at the Game Awards ceremony, the development of which began some time ago. If we believe the Reddit post in question, it has already confirmed seven characters:

On the Harry Potter side, the famous wizard and friend Ron should be on the list, but their development would have been halted due to rights issues. Information should be treated with caution as Warner has not yet advanced anything.

For your part, would you be ready to see such a playland? Don’t hesitate to reply to us using the poll and comments section below.