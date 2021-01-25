“Harry Potter” fans, get ready: a TV series is coming

The world of Hogwarts is about to return, now on an HBO project.

Harry Potter gives way to the series.

The world of magic and fantasy created by JK Rowling has become one of the greatest literary hits in history, paving the way for a slew of blockbusters (including spin-offs) and even live shows. But the world of Harry Potter magic will return.

HBO and Warner are already developing plans for a series that will focus on the Harry Potter universe. The information has not been officially confirmed, but has already been developed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication explains that meetings have already taken place with various screenwriters to explore the project of a whole new television series. Warner has been paying more and more attention to the HBO Max catalog as it constrains the world of cinema.

The platform with TV hits like “Game of Thrones” will be the future home of the new “Harry Potter” series. To move forward, the project must be given the go-ahead from JK Rowling, who has a say in any project related to Harry, Ron, Hermione and the company.