Harmonic Filter Market reach USD billion by the end of the year 2025 at steady CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2020- 2025

The Indian Harmonic Filter Market is anticipated to reach the valuation of approximately USD billion by the end of the year 2025, by expanding at a steady CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2020- 2025. Major of the market would be driven by the surge in demand for better & improved power quality options from industries. Such as Automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, etc. also strict government policies and regulations related to power reliability and quality would further help the market to grow.

Growth Drivers

Adoption of variable frequency in Indian industries

The increased adoption of variable frequency does drive many industries in the mentioned sub-continent. The industries are residential sectors, housing establishments, commercial sectors such as malls, shopping complexes, and other public places. And lastly, in the industries, where manufacturing takes place, the presence of high-end tools, types of equipment, and machines is there.

Government’s stringency

The enactment of government laws, policies, etc. for various industry-related applications and functioning has also helped the market indirectly. The main cause of which is the fact that energy should be conserved by any means, and for which government would penalize any form of industry which do not follow or comply with the power quality norms.

Competitive Landscape

Leading operating companies in the Indian Harmonic Filter market are ABB India Limited,Crompton Greaves Ltd., Eaton Technologies Pvt Ltd, Emerson Network Power Pvt. Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Schneider Electric India Private Limited, Schaffner India, Siemens India, NeoWatt Power Solutions Co. Pvt. Ltd., EPCOS India Pvt. Ltd., etc. among various others.

Recent Developments

December, 03’ 2020 North India, Taking offense to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) decision making installation of ‘power quality meters’ mandatory for large supply (LS) consumers, the North India Induction Furnace Association, Punjab (NIIFA) has sought immediate interjection of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) seeking deferment of the decision till the next economic year.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2020– 2025 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage Eastern India, Western India, Northern India, Southern India Product/Service Segmentation By Filter Type, By Voltage Level, By Phase, By Region Key Players ABB India Limited,Crompton Greaves Ltd., Eaton Technologies Pvt Ltd, Emerson Network Power Pvt. Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Schneider Electric India Private Limited, Schaffner India, Siemens India, NeoWatt Power Solutions Co. Pvt. Ltd., EPCOS India Pvt. Ltd., etc.

By Filter Type

Active filter

Passive filter

Hybrid filter

By Voltage Level

Low voltage

Medium voltage

High voltage

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

East India

West India

North India

South India

