Harmonic Filter Market Deep Analysis – Sales and Revenue Industry Share by Countries and Forecast 2027

Global harmonic filter market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing prevalence for variable frequency drive and rising demand from commercial applications are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Harmonic filters are used to reduce the harmonic mutilation caused by the appliances. There main aim is to prevent excess heating and efficiency losses in transformers, motors and cables; random circuit breaking or tripping; and interference with and damage to capacitor banks. Active, passive and hybrid are some of the common type of the harmonic filters. They are widely used in industrial, commercial and residential purposes. Increasing demand for variable frequency drive is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for high power quality and reliability is driving the market growth

Rising awareness about the harmful effects of harmonic disturbances is driving market

Strict government regulation related to the energy consumption is another factor driving the growth of this market

Growing prevalence of variable frequency drive is driving this market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the harmonic filters is restraining the growth of this market

Availability of substitutes in the market is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Harmonic Filter Market

By Type

Active Harmonic Filter

Passive Harmonic Filter Tuned Passive Harmonic Filter Detuned Passive Harmonic Filter

Hybrid Harmonic Filter

By Voltage Level

Low-Voltage Harmonic Filters

Medium-Voltage Harmonic Filters

High-Voltage Harmonic Filters

End- User

Industrial Manufacturing Metal Processing Pulp and Paper Automotive Oil and Gas Others Water Treatment Packaging Food Processing Commercial Residential



By Phase

Single- Phase Harmonic Filter

Three- Phase Harmonic Filter

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Danfoss India announced the launch of their Enclosed Low Harmonic drive with passive filters which are a IEEE 519-2014 grid compliant. This is specially designed to break the power industry with its feature to mollify harmonic worries and achieve a Total Harmonic Distortion which will help them to reduce the power consumption and reduce the energy process. The main aim of the launch is to provide best drive solutions to the customers.

In July 2015, InPhase Power announced the launch of their e Active Harmonic Filter recommendation tool which will help the users to decide the rating of Active Harmonic Filter that is required to compensate the harmonics that is generated.

Competitive Analysis: Global Harmonic Filter Market

Global harmonic filter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of harmonic filter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Harmonic Filter Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global harmonic filter market are ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, Siemens, TDK Corporation., LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, ARTECHE., AVX Corporation, MTE Corporation, Comsys AB, Mirus International Inc, LPINZ, Mesta Electronics, Inc., REO, Baron, TCI, LLC, Danfoss

Major Highlights of Harmonic Filter market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Harmonic Filter market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Harmonic Filter market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Harmonic Filter market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

