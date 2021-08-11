Harley Quinn is now a member of the Dark Knight family

Harley Quinn was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm and is a character from the DC Universe. It was first featured in the animated television series Batman, the animated series released in 1992, and later incorporated into the comics. First a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum, Dr. Harleen Quinzel, becomes Harley Quinn when she dates the Joker, one of Batman’s main enemies. But today, DC just confirmed that she’s officially part of the Bat family.

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the Batman # 111 comic. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

Fantastic character development for Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn has come a long way since her first appearance on Batman, the animated series. First characterized as the Joker’s friend, the young woman, blinded by her love for the super villain, finally managed to escape the toxic and abusive relationship she was in. Additionally, she forged her own identity as a crime princess before finding love in the person of Poison Ivy and eventually turning it 180 degrees by teaming up with Batman.

With the most interesting character development in DC Comics history, Harley Quinn is now officially part of the Dark Knight family. In the latest installment of the Batman # 111 comic, we learn that the former psychiatrist has joined the Bat family and become a key member of the Caped Crusader team.

The bat family is growing

In the latest installment of the comic strip written by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez, Tomeu Morey, and Clayton Cowles, Batman and his team rush to the aid of the Unsanity Collective when Miracle Molly and her family are attacked by Peacekeeper-01 and the Simon Saints’ forces. Once at the scene of the crime, Batman, Ghost-Maker and Harley attack the peacekeepers, and of course, at this tense moment, Harley makes a joke and tells her opponents:

You won’t mess with the Bat Family unless you want to be hit by the ****** bat!

Quite proud of her joke, she adds a few moments after “Come on, that was funny”. Bat family! Understand? ”While fighting alongside Batman and Ghost-Maker against hordes of enemies.

While it may seem strange that Batman would fight alongside former enemies, this is nothing new to the Dark Knight. In fact, Bruce Wayne has already teamed up with former opponents, including Catwoman, Red Hood and Clayface. And they were all part of the Bat family before. Today Harley Quinn joins the Batman clan.

Batman is a fan of second chances and isn’t shy about taking a risk with a hero or villain who may have wronged him in the past. Harley, on the other hand, has changed a lot since her time with The Joker, and she has become a permanent member of the Batman team and has grown to the point that she is currently part of the Batman family.

