Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy were having their best moment in the most beautiful way possible

Longtime partners and friends, readers have often wondered about the true nature of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy’s relationship. A puzzle that was finally solved in Injustice Year Zero # 8.

And they lived happily …

DC has finally continued the story arc of two of its most popular characters: Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. Harley Quinn breaks free from the abuses of the Joker and claims her independence. She serves as an advanced figure in the DC Universe. An attitude reinforced by an event that transgressed traditional canons, the marriage between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. In the comics Injustice Year Zero # 8, screenwriter Tom Taylor seals the love between the two characters … in Las Vegas too!

A message that will surprise more than one or not? In previous editions of Injustice, the authors prepared us in some ways for the future marriage between the two eccentric characters. For example, in Injustice 2 # 70, which depicts the union between Killer Croc and Orca, Poison Ivy admits that marriage “was not in their plans … but there was this lookalike Elvis when Harley and I went to Vegas “. A line that is directly reminiscent of Injustice Year Zero # 8, where we finally witness the wedding between Ivy and Harley. A number full of passionate love, in which Ivy takes revenge on the Joker for Harley and has a surprise wedding in her suite in Las Vegas. And you know what ? You said yes!

However, if you thought that the two lovers would have happy days … nothing is less certain. In fact, Year Zero is a forerunner to the original Injustice series … a happy ending, as you know, doesn’t really matter … Harley might be forced to use their talents to help the Joker with his messy project … For one number, however, fans will appreciate this beautiful romance and can imagine a completely different ending in an alternative universe.