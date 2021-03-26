Hardware Security Modules Market 2020-2027 | Gemalto NV, Thales eSecurity, Ultimaco, IBM, Futurex

The research and analysis conducted in Hardware Security Modules Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Hardware Security Modules industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Hardware Security Modules Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global hardware security modules market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.85% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increase in cyber-attack and data breaches cases globally. The command for hardware security modules manufacturers to follow for external and internal privacy & compliances and data security regulations with the management of cryptographic keys in an effective manner.

A hardware security module refers to a crypto processor that safeguards and manages digital keys for strong authentication. It helps companies in securing crypto graphic keys and digital signing service for a wide range of application in the industry. It possesses various functions such as key management, securing full stack software from potential cyber-attacks. It provides both logical and physical protection of the material for the end-users of the market.

Market Drivers:

There numbers for data breaches and cyber-attacks are increasing globally

The hardware security module manufacturers has to follow internal and external privacy and data security regulations and compliances

The effective management of cryptographic keys is driving the growth of the market

Growth of hardware security module in small and medium enterprise for data security in the cloud environment will be fueling the growth of the market

Hardware security module can be transported when needed and can be storedin a safe place which will be boosting the growth of the market

The increase in the digital payments methods globally is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost associated with implementation and upgradation of hardware security module act as a hindrance in the growth of the market

Due to lack of understanding the importance of protecting data by organizations is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Hardware Security Modules Market

By Type

LAN Based

PCIE Based

USB Based

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Application

Payment Processing

Code and Document Signing

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)

Transport Layer Security (TLS)

Authentication

Database Encryption

Credential Management

Application-Level Encryption

By End User

Banking and Financial Services

Government

Technology and Communication

Industrial and Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Retail and Consumer Products

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Entertainment and Media

Automotive

Transportation and Hospitality

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Ultimaco GmbH has made an acquisition of the product lines from Micro Focus that is Atalla Hardware Security Module and Enterprise Secure Key Manager. Through this, the company ensured customer PCI DSS and PCI HSM compliances. The acquisition will enable the advancement and innovation for future payments roadmap.

In October 2018, Atos SE has launched a new network encryption solution to protect sensitive data and communication. It has helped in the daily management of data over networks as well as helps in reducing the overall cost as it does not require any installation. The launch will enable the customers with superior level of privacy for the security of their confidential data.

Competitive Analysis

Global hardware security modules market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of hardware security modules market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America, Middle East and Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hardware security modules market are Gemalto NV, Thales eSecurity, Ultimaco GmbH, IBM, Futurex, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Atos SE, Yubico, Ultra Electronics, SWIFT, Securosys SA, CardContact Systems GmbH, Ledger SAS, SPYRUS, West One Technical Ltd., ASSA ABLOY, Micro Focus, SANSEC, Lattice Semiconductor, ellipticSecure, and Realsec among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed. Global Hardware Security Modules market contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Hardware Security Modules market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Hardware Security Modules market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Hardware Security Modules market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Hardware Security Modules market.

