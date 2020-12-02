Hardware Security Module Market Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Hardware Security Module (HSM) is physical device that provide additional security for the sensitive data that require authentication. This type of device uses the provision cryptographic keys for the critical function such as encryption, decryption, and authentication. The cryptographic key is string to the data that is used to lock or unlock cryptographic function. The cryptographic function takes input and return fix size string of bytes. Encryption is the process to transfer information to make it unreadable for the unauthorized users. Decryption is the process of conversion of encrypted data into its original form. Authentication is the processes that ensure and confirm users.

Hardware security modules are essentially required by organizations to protect costumer trust in the digital world. They must ensure full proof protection against the cyber-attack. The major demand for hardware security module starts from the banking and financial institutes to secure the payment process through credit and debit cards from major companies such as Mastercard and Visa.

The hardware security module market is witnessing considerable growth due to implementation of user-friendly interface for the integration of blockchain transaction security system for the consumers. Furthermore, rapidly growing need for effective management of cryptographic keys in the market is expected to drive the HSM market growth. The major requirement in future would be providing effective and customized solutions of the hardware security module in accordance with the changing consumer requirements. USB-based hardware security modules are expected to be the fastest growing market.

The hardware security module is segmented on the basis of type, application, industry, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into local area network (LAN)-based, PCIe-based, and USB-based. By application, the market is categorized into payment processing, code & document signing, and authentication. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market is highly competitive in nature, with major players focused on creating awareness regarding the hardware security modules advantages. The major key player of the hardware security module is focusing on entering into partnership to increase their presence and market share in the hardware security module market. The major players in the hardware security module market include Yubico AB, S.W.I.F.T. SCRL, Ultra Electronics Group, Hewlett Packed Enterprise Development LP, IBM corporation, Gelmalto NV, Thules e-security Inc, Futurex, and Utimaco GmbH.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and HSM market forecast estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing hardware security module market opportunities.

An in-depth hardware security module market share includes analysis of various regions and is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global hardware security module market is provided.

Region-wise and country-wise hardware security module market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current hardware security module market size and future market potential from 2018 to 2026 in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

The key market players within the HSM security are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of global HSM market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

LAN-based

USB-based

PCIe-based

By Application

Payment Processing

Code & Document Signing

Authentication

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Australia Japan India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



