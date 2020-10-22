Hardly released, the OnePlus 8T 5G benefits from a reduction of 90 euros!

The brand new OnePlus 8T has been available in France for a few days at a starting price of 599 euros. The latter is benefiting from an exceptional discount of 90 euros today, a good plan to equip yourself with a high-end device the way it should be.

OnePlus 8T: Incredible price-performance ratio

At around $ 500, it’s hard to find a high-end device, and yet you can get your hands on the OnePlus 8T 5G 128GB with this good plan!

The latter is equipped with an excellent 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10 + compatibility. It must be said that OnePlus has a perfect command of the display of its devices and it is a real pleasure to watch its movies, series, videos and video games. Below the latter we find a very responsive fingerprint reader and above a 16 megapixel sensor with a very powerful face recognition!

When it comes to performance, you won’t be left out as it has adopted one of the top performing mobile chips:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8 or 12 GB depending on the model Storage: 128 or 256 GB

For the photo part we are on a quadruple sensor module that is coupled with an LED flash:

48 megapixels with 1: 1.7 aperture, optical stabilization (wide angle) 16 megapixels with 1: 2.2 aperture, ultra wide angle 5 megapixels with 1: 2.4 aperture, macro 2 megapixels with 1: 2.4 aperture , Depth

In terms of autonomy, the OnePlus 8T is king with its 4500mAh battery and ultra-fast 65W charge. Take a little half an hour to charge up to 100%!

At the moment and for a short time it is 509 euros instead of 599 euros or 90 euros less, as explained above. You will also receive a voucher worth 25 euros. Otherwise we also have the brand new Realme 7 at a good price for the first 2000 orders.

3 good reasons to crack

Performance 5G compatibility Battery life at 65W load

