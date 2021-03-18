Hard Seltzer Market (2021-2026) | Global Trends, Growth and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Hard Seltzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global hard seltzer market size to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Trends & Drivers:

Hard seltzer refers to a carbonated beverage similar to beer, with almost 5% alcohol by volume. It is made by blending brewed cane sugar or malted rice with soda water, flavorings, and several other ingredients. Presently, hard seltzer is available in different flavors, including watermelon, lemon, lime, pomegranate, strawberry, passionfruit, tangerine, etc. Hard seltzer is considered a healthy substitute to regular alcoholic drinks as it is gluten-free and has lower calorie, carbohydrate, and sugar content.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hard-seltzer-market/requestsample

The global hard seltzer market is primarily propelled by the shifting consumer preferences toward beverages with low alcohol content. Furthermore, hard seltzer is gaining traction, especially among health-conscious consumers and individuals suffering from allergies, celiac, inflammatory and auto-immune diseases. Besides this, several key manufacturers are introducing innovative product variants with 100% natural hard seltzer, which is free from artificial preservatives, flavorings, or sweeteners to expand their consumer base. Several other factors, including the launch of recyclable and portable packaging designs, the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry, and inflating disposable incomes of the consumers, are expected to further drive the global market for hard seltzer over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)

Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.

Ficks & Co

Future Proof Brands LLC

Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)

Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Oskar Blues Brewery

White Claw Hard Seltzer

Hard Seltzer Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, ABV Content, Packaging Material, Distribution Channel and Raw Material.

Market Breakup by ABV Content:

1% to 4.9%

5% to 6.9%

7% and Above

Market Breakup by Packaging Material:

Cans

Glass

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Sparkling Water

Carbonated Water

Alcohol

Fruit Flavours

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hard-seltzer-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Related Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pigeon-pea-market-share-opportunities-regional-outlook-industry-demand-forecast-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/airborne-isr-market-latest-updates-size-share-growth-opportunities-and-business-statistics-2021-2026-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/neoprene-market-report-industry-overview-growth-demand-and-forecast-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-magnet-market-size-share-trends-analysis-growth-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-portable-medical-and-healthcare-devices-market-size-growth-analysis-report-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/intravenous-solutions-market-research-report-upcoming-trends-demand-regional-analysis-and-forecast-2021-to-2026-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/antimony-market-global-size-share-trends-analysis-growth-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/black-gram-market-research-report-upcoming-trends-demand-regional-analysis-and-forecast-2021-to-2026-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/orthopedic-braces-and-supports-market-2021-2026-global-trends-growth-and-forecast-imarc-group-2021-03-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pressure-transmitter-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-analysis-research-report-imarc-group-2021-03-08?tesla=y

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com