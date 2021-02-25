Hard Candy MarketIncreasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities | Perfetti Van Melle; Arcor; THE HERSHEY COMPANY; Strauss Group Ltd

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Perfetti Van Melle; Arcor; THE HERSHEY COMPANY; Strauss Group Ltd.; TIGER BRANDS; LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO.LTD.; Storck USA, L.P.; Nestlé; Mars, Incorporated; Ferrero; Mondelēz International.; Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.; SURYA FOOD & AGRO LTD.; DS Group.; UHA Mikakuto Co.,Ltd.; YummyEarth, Inc.; Liquid OTC LLC dba LOL.; Dum Dums; Tootsie Roll Inc.; Ferrara Candy Company.; among other domestic and global players.

In the 2020 to 2027 forecast period, the hard candy market is projected to rise at a rate of 6.0%. The growing demand for candies, especially in festivities that will act as a factor for the hard candy market in the 2020-2027 forecast period.

The increasing disposable income of the people along with changing consumer preferences in various economies, easy availability of various flavours, rising consumption of candies due to their valuable protein, vitamin, and mineral content which will promote general well-being are some of the important as well as impactful factors which will likely to uplift the growth of the hard candy market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the growing number of population along with prevalence of improved and advanced distribution channel which will further generate abundant opportunities that will led to the growth of the hard candy market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hard-candy-market

Prevalence of high sugar content along with increasing occurrences of dental problems which will likely to act as market restraint factors for the growth of the hard candy market in the above mentioned forecast period. The increasing health consciousness among the people to lower the demand will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

Conducts Overall HARD CANDY Market Segmentation:

By Flavour (Mint Hard Candy, Caramel Hard Candy, Butterscotch Hard Candy, Fruit Hard Candy, Chocolate Hard Candy, Others),

Application (Hypermarket and Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Retail Store),

Type (Pop Rocks, Lollipop, Traditional)

The countries covered in the hard candy market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific dominates the hard candy market due to the increasing number of children and young population along with rising usages of media advertisement to promote the sale of the product in the region while North America will expect to grow in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to the rising consumption of the product along with increasing disposable income of the people in the region.

Key Focus Areas in the Report:

Hard Candy Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Hard Candy Market

Major Developments in the Hard Candy Industry

Market Dynamics Impacting the Hard Candy Industry

Competitive Landscape of Hard Candy Industry

The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Hard Candy Industry

Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Hard Candy Market

Hard Candy Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2020 – 2027

Hard Candy Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2020 – 2027

Hard Candy Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 – 2027

Hard Candy Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2020 – 2027

