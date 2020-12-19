Hard Candy Market Trends, Demand, Scope & forecast to 2027 focusing key players: Perfetti Van Melle; Arcor; THE HERSHEY COMPANY; Strauss Group Ltd

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Hard Candy Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Perfetti Van Melle; Arcor; THE HERSHEY COMPANY; Strauss Group Ltd.; TIGER BRANDS; LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO.LTD.; Storck USA, L.P.; Nestlé; Mars, Incorporated; Ferrero; Mondelēz International.; Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.; SURYA FOOD & AGRO LTD.; DS Group.; UHA Mikakuto Co.,Ltd.; YummyEarth, Inc.; Liquid OTC LLC dba LOL.; Dum Dums; Tootsie Roll Inc.; Ferrara Candy Company.; among other domestic and global players.

In the 2020 to 2027 forecast period, the hard candy market is projected to rise at a rate of 6.0%. The growing demand for candies, especially in festivities that will act as a factor for the hard candy market in the 2020-2027 forecast period.

The increasing disposable income of the people along with changing consumer preferences in various economies, easy availability of various flavours, rising consumption of candies due to their valuable protein, vitamin, and mineral content which will promote general well-being are some of the important as well as impactful factors which will likely to uplift the growth of the hard candy market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the growing number of population along with prevalence of improved and advanced distribution channel which will further generate abundant opportunities that will led to the growth of the hard candy market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Prevalence of high sugar content along with increasing occurrences of dental problems which will likely to act as market restraint factors for the growth of the hard candy market in the above mentioned forecast period. The increasing health consciousness among the people to lower the demand will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

Conducts Overall HARD CANDY Market Segmentation:

By Flavour (Mint Hard Candy, Caramel Hard Candy, Butterscotch Hard Candy, Fruit Hard Candy, Chocolate Hard Candy, Others),

Application (Hypermarket and Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Retail Store),

Type (Pop Rocks, Lollipop, Traditional)

The countries covered in the hard candy market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific dominates the hard candy market due to the increasing number of children and young population along with rising usages of media advertisement to promote the sale of the product in the region while North America will expect to grow in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to the rising consumption of the product along with increasing disposable income of the people in the region.

