“Hans Niemann has potential of winning this lawsuit”

Earlier at this time, American chess grandmaster Hans Niemann took the web by storm when he filed a defamation case in opposition to Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Chess.com.

Hans Niemann is allegedly suing the aforementioned events for $100 million in damages, after he was accused by Magnus Carlsen of dishonest in the course of the 2022 Sinquefield Cup.

After particulars of the lawsuit went viral, catastrophic private harm lawyer and trial lawyer Tom “AttorneyTom” received in contact with esports character Jake “JakeSucky” Fortunate to supply his opinion on the matter:

“Hey Jake, for the sake of time, I will skip any potential jurisdictional points I see. I am going to get straight to the center of it. I feel Hans Neimann has potential of successful this lawsuit. Nicely, sure and no.”

Trial lawyer AttorneyTom shares his ideas on the Hans Niemann vs Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Chess.com defamation trial

After AttorneyTom claimed that Hans Niemann has the “potential to win,” he then pointed to some “notably weak” claims within the $100 million defamation lawsuit.

He offered an instance of a petition in opposition to Hikaru Nakamura and acknowledged that the latter is primarily a “reactor,” who has been reacting to the underlying statements made by Magnus Carlsen and Chess.com:

“Embedded on this petition, I feel there’s some notably weak claims. For example, in opposition to Hikaru Nakamura. Hikaru is generally a reactor. He has been reacting to the underlying statements made by Magnus and the experiences of Chess.com. And the unique ideas or statements he stated on high of that, had been based mostly on that basis.”

If the courtroom deems Hans Neimann a “restricted goal public determine,” he would then be required to show that Hikaru Nakamura was conscious that the statements made by Magnus Carlsen and Chess.com had been false:

“Particularly if the courtroom finds that Hans is a restricted goal public determine, he is principally going to have that Hikaru knew these statements had been false by Chess.com and by Magnus. But he made them anyway. I feel these claims are weak at greatest.”

AttorneyTom then shifted focus and offered his ideas on the Hans Niemann vs Magnus Carlsen and Chess.com lawsuit. He acknowledged that these claims “may have some enamel” and talked about one thing referred to as “defamation by implication”:

“Now pivoting to Magnus and Chess.com. I feel these claims may even have some enamel. Even when Magnus hasn’t come out and explicitly stated, ‘Hans is a cheater,’ he is definitely implied it. And there is one thing within the regulation, referred to as defamation by implication.”

AttorneyTom talked about the impression of the lawsuit on Hans Niemann’s profession, saying that he is “principally been exiled” from the chess world:

“Now Magnus and Chess.com have not come out with any particular proof that Hans cheated. So, the place does this depart us? Nicely, in the event you’re Hans, you’ve got principally been exiled from the chess world. You’ll be able to’t play on Chess.com. He cannot compete in any of the massive tournaments! So the damages are doubtlessly large!”

The minute-long clip ended with AttorneyTom including that the invention on this case was every thing, and that it will “make or break” Hans Niemann’s claims:

“So, discovery on this case goes to be every thing. It’ll make or break Hans’ claims. However on its face, there’s potential for him to prevail.”

Followers react to the trial lawyer’s take

In addition to being a chess grandmaster, Hans Niemann can also be a Twitch streamer. He began broadcasting on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform again in 2018, and has spent nearly all of time streaming and taking part in chess on his channel. He at the moment has 57,031 followers and averaged 198 viewers in July 2022.



