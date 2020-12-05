Hans for stricter corona rules on New Year’s Eve | Free press

At Christmas, the previously applicable corona rules will be relaxed somewhat. If the Prime Minister of Saarland has his way, a new wind will blow on New Year’s Eve.

Augsburg / Saarbrücken (dpa) – Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) has spoken out for stricter corona rules on New Year’s Eve. “One thing is clear: we cannot take any risks, not even on New Year’s Eve”, said the CDU politician of the Augsburger Allgemeine.

Hans further demanded: “Therefore – if the numbers are still at this high level – we must play it safe and return to the current strict Corona rules before New Year’s Eve.” If the number of infections goes through the roof, tougher measures must also be discussed, such as in some places in hotspots.

Last week, the federal and state governments agreed to attend family gatherings from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, with ten people plus children up to 14 years old. However, some federal states have already announced that they will not wish to make use of this relaxation or at least that they will shorten the period for it.