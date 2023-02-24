Hannity Audience Laughs As GOP Candidate Awkwardly Ducks Trump Question

Sean Hannity introduced out laughs from his crowd as 2024 Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy tried to showcase his coverage variations with former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Ramaswamy, a multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur and conservative activist who introduced his presidential run earlier this week, gave one other go at Hannity’s query after he initially described the GOP challenger as a buddy.

“I’m not operating in opposition to him; I’m operating on a imaginative and prescient for our nation,” Ramaswamy instructed Hannity.

“Wait, wait, however you’re not operating for him. You’re operating in opposition to him. Let’s be sincere,” responded Hannity as his viewers broke out into chuckles.

The candidate, who swiftly fired again and mentioned he was operating for America, mentioned he’d speak about his variations from Trump earlier than claiming the previous president was the “O.G. of ‘America first.’”

“I’m taking that to the following degree with America First 2.0,” Ramaswamy mentioned. “Let’s get the job performed, which implies dismantling federal forms.”

The candidate added that he’d suggest eight-year sundown clauses “for anyone within the federal forms” and shut down federal businesses together with the Division of Training.

(H/T Mediaite)

Ramaswamy isn’t the one 2024 presidential candidate who has struggled to outline how they differ from Trump.

Nikki Haley, who spoke with Hannity final week, dodged questions from the Fox Information host on how her platform elements from the previous president’s concepts, persevering with to sidestep questions as she’s performed earlier than on the community.

Associated…