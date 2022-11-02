Handyman Saitou in Another World character designs revealed for Franril, Geebul, Gibungul, Lileeza, Mevena, and Ninia

Handyman Saitou in One other World will premiere in January 2023, with the precise date but to be introduced. Pic credit score: C2C

The Handyman Saitou in One other World premiere date will probably be in January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

On November 2, 2022, a brand-new Handyman Saitou in One other World trailer PV was revealed alongside an entire slew of latest solid members (accompanied by their respective character designs).

The trailer previews the OP theme track for the collection, which is titled “kaleidoscope” and carried out by Teary Planet.

The TV anime is one more isekai title. It stays to be seen whether or not it’ll handle to conjure a novel view on the style since isekai titles have managed to overshadow all different genres mixed to this point in 2022.

The Handyman Saitou in One other World unveils new character designs

The Handyman Saitou in One other World anime adaptation was first introduced in July 2022, whereby trailer PV 1 was revealed.

In September 2022, one other trailer PV for the upcoming anime title emerged.

On November 2, 2022, six new characters and trailer PV 2 popped up!

Toshiyuki Kubooka (Big Robo OVA) is directing the TV anime at C2C. Extra Handyman Saitou workers members embody:

As for the solid, observe that the official Romanization hasn’t been revealed but. The principle solid members (who had been introduced in September 2022) embody:

Ryouhei Kimura — Saitou

Ai Fairouz — Raelza

Nao Touyama — Lafanpan

Choo — Morlock

Now, maintain your breath for the extra seiyuu who had been launched on November 2, 2022, as a result of there are six new character designs to show!

Ruriko Aoki as Franril/Franlil. Pic credit score: C2C

Hinata Tadokoro as Geebul/Gible. Pic credit score: C2C

Kouichi Souma as Gibungul/Gibungle. Pic credit score: C2C

Yumiri Hanamori as Lileeza/Ririza. Pic credit score: C2C

Ayaka Oohashi as Mevena. Pic credit score: C2C

Azusa Tadokoro as Ninia. Pic credit score: C2C

In regards to the Handyman Saitou in One other World manga collection

The upcoming TV anime relies on the Handyman Saitou in One other World (便利屋斎藤さん、異世界に行く, Benriya Saitou-san, Isekai ni Iku) manga collection by Kazutomo Ichitomo.

The manga has been serialized by way of Kadokawa Shoten’s ComicWalker web site since October 2018. The person chapters have been collected into seven tankōbon volumes and printed beneath Kadokawa Shoten’s MF Comics imprint (MFC). Quantity 7 was out on July 23, 2022.

The Handyman Saitou manga hasn’t been licensed for an English launch however, maybe, the standing will change as we’re nearing the January 2023 anime diversifications’ premiere date.

The plot focuses on the titular character, Saitou, who’s, unsurprisingly, a handyman! As is customary with isekai titles, Saitou is about to reincarnate right into a parallel world.

The manga being a fantasy title on high of isekai, Saitou quickly encounters quite a few picturesque characters. It’s to be anticipated that they may kind a fellowship as Saitou can’t do a lot on his personal. Apparently, his abilities are restricted to some easy duties (e.g., repairing his mates’ armor).

It’s nonetheless too early to take a position in regards to the plot, so keep tuned for brand spanking new hints and suggestions which can be sure to maintain coming within the following months!