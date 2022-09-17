Key visual for Handyman Saitou in Another World. Pic credit: @kadokawaanimeCH/Twitter

The Handyman Saitou in Another World anime release date is confirmed for January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

On September 16, 2022, the staff for the anime adaptation of Kazumoto Ichitomo’s Handyman Saitou in Another World (Benriya Saitou-san, Isekai ni Iku) fantasy manga released a trailer giving a sneak peek of the “not-so-special” handyman Saito and the party of adventurers he ends up traveling with.

The handyman abilities Saitou learned while in Japan end up being strangely useful when he’s suddenly transported into a sword-and-sorcery world. The adventurers in Saitou’s party include heavy warrioress Raelza, divine sorceress and fairy Lafanpan, and a magician Cho. Saitou’s handyman skills were taken for granted back in his home world, and he’s pleasantly surprised to discover that his skills are appreciated in this new world.

If there’s a locked door in a dungeon – leave it to Saito. Got a dent in your helmet that needs to be hammered out – Saito’s got your back. It’s lucky that Saitou was holding his toolbox filled with modern tools, such as measuring tapes, an abacus, and screwdrivers, right before he was whisked away to another world.

You can watch the trailer on Kadokawa Anime’s official YouTube channel here:

Trailer for the upcoming anime Handyman Saitou in Another World.

Who are the Handyman Saitou in Another World cast members?

Handyman Saitou in Another World cast members include:

Ryouhei Kimura – Saitou

Fairouz Ai – Raelza

Nao Touyama – Lanfanpan

Chou – Morkock

Full-sized key visual for Handyman Saitou in Another World. Pic credit: @kadokawaanimeCH/Twitter

Who are the members of the production team?

Handyman Saitou in Another World production team members include:

Director – Toshiyuki Kubooka

Animation – C2C

Scriptwriter – Kenta Ihara

Character Designer – Youko Tanabe

Music composer – Tomotaka Ousumi.

Where can I read the Handyman Saitou in Another World manga?

Handyman Saitou in Another World is a Japanese fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Kazutomo Ichitomo. In October 2018, the series began serialization online via Kadokawa Shoten’s ComicWalker website, and its chapters have been collected in seven volumes as of July 23, 2022.

Handyman Saitou in Another World has printed and sold over 300,000 copies!

On January 19, 2022, Kadokawa Anime’s official Twitter account made the announcement that Handyman Saitou in Another World was getting an anime adaptation.

“Handyman Saitou in Another World” anime adaption announced!

Stay tuned for more information!

©一智和智・KADOKAWA 刊/「便利屋斎藤さん、異世界に行く」製作委員会 pic.twitter.com/kzEu7srZYq — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) January 19, 2022

The tweet also included a celebratory illustration by Kazutomo Ichitomo, which features Saitou and his party: Raelza, Lanfanpan and Morlock.

A celebratory illustration by Kazutomo Ichitomo commemorates the anime adaptation of Handyman Saitou in Another World. Pic credit: @kadokawaanimeCH/Twitter

Kazutomo Ichitomo also made a second colored celebratory illustration, which he shared on his official Twitter account.

A celebratory illustration by Kazutomo Ichitomo commemorates the anime adaptation of Handyman Saitou in Another World. Pic credit: @burningblossom/Twitter

On January 31, 2020, a trailer for Handyman Saitou in Another World’s manga version, which used a collage of manga pages, was released.

You can watch the trailer here:

Manga trailer for Handyman Saitou in Another World.

The trailer teases a possible romance between the heavy warrioress Raelza and handyman Saitou.

Screenshot from the manga trailer for Handyman Saitou in Another World. Pic credit: ComicWalker

Are you looking forward to the anime adaptation of Handyman Saitou in Another World? Let us know in the comment section below!