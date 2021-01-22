Handy guide to understanding the avalanche of upcoming Marvel movies and series

Marvel is a brand of excellence with many decades of history – but its popularity grew even bigger when the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was founded in 2008. Of course, there were some films with the cartoon characters before, but the MCU enabled a common structured plan where the stories share the same (and expanded) narrative that was all created within the company.

Two movies, “Iron Man” and “The Incredible Hulk,” were enough to buy Marvel 2009 from Disney. The rest, as we know, is history. The cinematic universe of comics has become a blockbuster factory that never stopped.

The films delivered the equivalent of billions of euros in sales receipts – and Avengers: Endgame became the best debut film in the history of cinema. In Portugal, the record for the most viewed film of all time was broken in the first 24 hours.

From a narrative point of view, the MCU is divided into phases and structured. The first started in 2008 with “Iron Man” and in 2012 went on to “The Avengers”. The second started in 2013 with “Iron Man 3” and lasted until “Ant-Man” from 2015. Phase 3 was the largest so far. It started with “Captain America: Civil War” from 2016 and was the premiere of “Spider-Man: Far from Home” until 2019.

2020 was supposed to be the year of the plan’s continuation, with the MCU premiering Phase 4, but the pandemic postponed any plans that were banned to 2021. WandaVision arrived last Friday, January 15th ”. It’s an unusual series that crosses superheroes with the traditional format of American sitcoms, but marks the beginning of Phase 4 and a new era for Marvel.

In recent years there have been series from this universe that were produced for Netflix and were later canceled – including “Jessica Jones”, “Luke Cage”, “Daredevil” or “The Punisher”. The goal was for Marvel to distance itself from Netflix while Disney was preparing its own platform: Disney +.

It was launched in 2019 but only reached most areas, including Portugal, last year. Now that the service is in place – and streaming is increasing with closed theaters and audiences at home – Marvel is set to bet on the series this year. And it’s the first time they’re made by the same people who are responsible for the films.

In addition to television productions with a budget for millionaires – some episodes can cost around 20 million euros – there are already a number of films that have been released by Marvel and will be part of this phase 4. NiT has created an infographic and a guide that will help you better understand what to see in the years to come – and where and when. Some data can of course be adjusted taking into account the evolution of the pandemic.

Now available: “WandaVision”, Disney +

It is the series of nine episodes that premiered. It focuses on the couple Wanda Maximoff and Vision, who lead ordinary suburban lives without notice. The goal is to incorporate and hide your superpowers, but it gets complicated. Marvel took back the fantasy of traditional American sitcoms to tell this comic book story. Read the NiT review.

March 19: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Disney +

This series, which was supposed to be the first of this new phase but has been postponed due to the pandemic, joins Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp and Erin Kellyman. It has six episodes and of course focuses on the adventures of the characters in the title.

May 7th: “Black Widow”, cinemas

It is the first solo film from “Black Widow”. Natasha Romanoff is alone and faces a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past. The protagonist must grapple with her past and backward relationships while spying long before she became an avenger.

May: “Loki”, Disney +

Another Marvel project is a series about Loki, Thor’s bad brother. Although the character died in Avengers: Infinity War, a different version of Loki was introduced in Avengers: Endgame. This parallel Loki stole the Avengers Tesseract and is now entitled to his own adventures. There will be six episodes.

July 9: “Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings”, cinemas

The MCU’s new superhero and the first Asian is Shang-Chi. If he is interested in the secret organization Ten Rings, he is forced to grapple with the past that he believed he had left behind.

Summer 2021: “What If …?”, Disney +

This ten-episode series will show what it would be like if some of the MCU’s biggest events happened differently. Jeffrey Wright will play the narrator.

“Doctor Strange” will return.

Fall 2021: “Hawkeye”, Disney +

It’s an eight-episode spin-off focused on the adventures of Kate Bishop, who played the role of the original Avenger, Clint Barton. The narrative takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.

Fall 2021: “Ms. Marvel”, Disney +

It was in 2019 when Marvel announced it was producing a series about Kamala Khan (Mrs. Marvel). Iman Vellani will be the superhero protagonist of this six episode project.

November 5, 2021: “Eternal”, cinemas

The “Eternals” are a race of immortal beings who inhabit the earth and have shaped it over the centuries and in various civilizations. Your goal is to protect humanity. You will be the protagonists of an important narrative for Marvel for years to come.

December 17th: Continuation of “Spider-Man”, cinemas

The sequel to “Spider-Man” leads Tom Holland back into the role of the protagonist. This film, which does not have an official title yet, focuses on Peter Parker’s senior year of school. The recordings are still in progress.

March 25, 2022: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, cinemas

Doctor Estranho’s ongoing research into Pedra do Tempo is interrupted by a friend who becomes antagonistic. What will happen in “WandaVision”, in the sequel to “Spider-Man” and in “Loki” will lead to the narrative of this film.

May 6, 2022: “Thor: Love and Thunder”, cinemas

Nothing is known about the history of this film, but Chris Hemsworth is back in the role of Thor. Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman are also part of the cast of this production, with Portman’s character being expected to possess powers and take on a larger role.

July 8, 2022: “Black Panther 2”, cinemas

Despite Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020, Marvel continues to plan to release a sequel over the next year. It is not yet known how the story will approach their absence.

November 11, 2022: “Captain Marvel 2”, cinemas

The sequel to “Captain Marvel” was announced in 2019. Nothing is known about the plot yet, but Monica Rambeau will appear in the adult version of Teyonah Parris (as in “WandaVision”).

2022: “Moon Knight”, Disney +

After “Star Wars”, Oscar Isaac is back in a mega Disney saga. The famous actor will be the protagonist of this series for Disney + in the role of Marc Spector.

2022: “She-Hulk”, Disney

This series focuses on Bruce Banner’s cousin who gains superpowers after a blood transfusion. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk, Tim Roth takes part, while Abomination and Tatiana Maslany play the main character.

2023: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, cinemas

It’s another chapter in the Guardians of the Galaxy saga. The project’s director, James Gunn, was even fired by Marvel after a few controversial tweets, but eventually returned to the franchise. It’s your next project after completing Suicide Squad 2.

Undated: “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, cinemas

Recordings for the third film in “Ant-Man” history at the MCU are slated to begin this year. Nothing has yet been confirmed about the narrative.

No date: “Fantastic Four”, cinemas

In 2019, Marvel announced that it would call up the “Fantastic Four” for a new film. Jon Watts will be the director.

No date: “Secret Invasion”, Disney +

Six episodes tell the story of this secret invasion of the Skrulls. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is back and will have Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) by his side. The recordings start this year.

No date: “Ironheart”, Disney +

She is one of the newest Marvel characters and is now being streamed as well. Dominique Thorne will play the protagonist of the story.

No date: “Armor Wars”, Disney +

Don Cheadle is back as James Rhodes. He faces one of Tony Stark’s worst fears if Iron Man’s technology falls into the wrong hands.