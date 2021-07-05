Handheld Vacuums Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | BLACK+DECKER Inc, Bissell, RYOBI

“

The global Handheld Vacuums Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Handheld Vacuums Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Handheld Vacuums Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Handheld Vacuums Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Handheld Vacuums Market.

Leading players of the global Handheld Vacuums Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Handheld Vacuums Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Handheld Vacuums Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Handheld Vacuums Market.

Final Handheld Vacuums Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Handheld Vacuums Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

BLACK+DECKER Inc, Bissell, RYOBI, Bosch, GreenWorks, WORX, Panasonic, RIDGID, Hoover, Wagan, Dyson, SharkNinja, VacLife, Eufy

Competitive Analysis:

Global Handheld Vacuums Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Handheld Vacuums Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Handheld Vacuums Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Handheld Vacuums market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Handheld Vacuums Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Handheld Vacuums

1.2 Handheld Vacuums Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Cordless Vacuums

1.2.3 Cord Vacuums

1.3 Handheld Vacuums Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Handheld Vacuums Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Handheld Vacuums Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Handheld Vacuums Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Handheld Vacuums Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Handheld Vacuums Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Handheld Vacuums Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE 4 Global Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 BLACK+DECKER Inc

6.1.1 BLACK+DECKER Inc Corporation Information

6.1.2 BLACK+DECKER Inc Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.1.5 BLACK+DECKER Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Bissell

6.2.1 Bissell Corporation Information

6.2.2 Bissell Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Bissell Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Bissell Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Bissell Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 RYOBI

6.3.1 RYOBI Corporation Information

6.3.2 RYOBI Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.3.5 RYOBI Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Bosch

6.4.1 Bosch Corporation Information

6.4.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Bosch Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Bosch Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Bosch Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 GreenWorks

6.5.1 GreenWorks Corporation Information

6.5.2 GreenWorks Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.5.5 GreenWorks Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 WORX

6.6.1 WORX Corporation Information

6.6.2 WORX Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 WORX Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 WORX Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.6.5 WORX Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Panasonic

6.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

6.6.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 RIDGID

6.8.1 RIDGID Corporation Information

6.8.2 RIDGID Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.8.5 RIDGID Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Hoover

6.9.1 Hoover Corporation Information

6.9.2 Hoover Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Hoover Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Hoover Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Hoover Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Wagan

6.10.1 Wagan Corporation Information

6.10.2 Wagan Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Wagan Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Wagan Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Wagan Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Dyson

6.11.1 Dyson Corporation Information

6.11.2 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Dyson Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 SharkNinja

6.12.1 SharkNinja Corporation Information

6.12.2 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.12.5 SharkNinja Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 VacLife

6.13.1 VacLife Corporation Information

6.13.2 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.13.5 VacLife Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Eufy

6.14.1 Eufy Corporation Information

6.14.2 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Eufy Recent Developments/Updates 7 Handheld Vacuums Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Handheld Vacuums Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Handheld Vacuums

7.4 Handheld Vacuums Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Handheld Vacuums Distributors List

8.3 Handheld Vacuums Customers 9 Handheld Vacuums Market Dynamics

9.1 Handheld Vacuums Industry Trends

9.2 Handheld Vacuums Growth Drivers

9.3 Handheld Vacuums Market Challenges

9.4 Handheld Vacuums Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Handheld Vacuums Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Handheld Vacuums by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Handheld Vacuums by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Handheld Vacuums Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Handheld Vacuums by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Handheld Vacuums by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Handheld Vacuums Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Handheld Vacuums by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Handheld Vacuums by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Handheld Vacuums Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Handheld Vacuums Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Handheld Vacuums Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Handheld Vacuums Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Handheld Vacuums Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Handheld Vacuums Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Handheld Vacuums Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Handheld Vacuums Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Handheld Vacuums Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Handheld Vacuums Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

