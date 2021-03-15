Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market New Innovations, Technology And Research 2021, Forecasts till 2026

The Global Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market.

The Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts’ team.

Get Free Sample PDF (including full TOC, Tables and Figures) of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market at https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591760/handheld-thermal-imaging-equipment-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=24&Source=NOW

The Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market to the country level.

This report focuses on Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipmen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.34% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026). Handheld thermal imaging equipment gives a tactical advantage in the field, providing clear images in total darkness.

Competitive Landscape

The handheld thermal imaging equipment market is fragmented due to the presence of several players, such as Flir Systems Inc., BAE Systems plc., American Technologies Network among others. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain the intense competition in this market.

– April 2019 – FLIR announced its new product for public safety applications, the FLIR K1 handheld thermal imaging camera (TIC). The company claimed the equipment to be FLIR’s most affordable(USD 599) TIC for first responder officers and fire investigators, as these are designed to provide visibility through smoke in wildland fire control, search and rescue missions, structure damage evaluation, and investigative work.

– January 2019 – FLIR, at the SHOT Show 2019, introduced Scion Professional Thermal Monocular(PTM) for public safety professionals. This equipment will replace the FLIR H-Series monocular thermal cameras

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment

4 Capacity, Production and Revenue Analysis of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

5 Price, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

6 Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Sale Price Analysis of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment by Regions, Types and Applications

7 Supply, Import, Export and Consumption Analysis of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment

9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment

10 Industry Chain Analysis of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment

11 Development Trend of Analysis of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment

12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment

13 Conclusion of the Global Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market 2021 Market Research Report

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

