Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market by Technology Advancements and Growth in Medical Sector 2021 to 2026

Global Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market 2021-2026 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Devices market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The Global Handheld Backscatter X-ray Devices Market was valued at USD 47.8 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 70.65 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2%, from 2021 to 2026.

Key Developments:

– June 2020 – Viken Detection launched a handheld and under-vehicle x-ray system that scans vehicles for hidden cash, drugs, and weapons that may help prevent illegal drug and gun smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border.

– April 2020 – In order to contain the COVID-19 spread, Nuctech Company Limited has its non-contact human body security detector approved by China Civil Aviation Administration with an A-Class License.

Scope of the Report:

Handheld Backscatter X-ray is an advanced X-ray imaging technology. The trend of miniaturization of devices and ease to use has led to the development of handheld variants. These variants, though, are required to possess capabilities on-par or sometimes even sophisticated than the fixed ones. The ability to shrink the X-ray tube has been one of the primary drivers to achieve the development of handheld devices in this domain.

– The increasing need for highly efficient and easy-to-use scanning systems? is driving the market. Vehicles to screen for the detection of drugs, IEDs, to name a few, are being increasingly used across the world to smuggle in a country or region. Therefore, increased need for providing X-ray images from backscatter to detect organic-based threat materials as well, in addition to metal (lead detection), in passenger vehicles, public events, and borders are gaining traction.

Key Market Trends:

Customs and Border Protection Accounts for Significant Market Share

– The custom and border protection (CBP) organizations are some of the prominent end-users of handheld backscatter X-ray devices. The increasing occurrence of drugs, currency, explosives, arms, ammunition, and illicit trading of endangered species specimens, among other materials, is increasing worldwide. It is essential to look out for unreachable areas to scan or scrutinize the vehicle to stop this trading. Thus, handheld backscatter X-ray devices play a crucial role in identifying these vehicles to prevent these trades and improve national security.

– Given the scale of illicit occurrences, the North American region exhibits significant backscatter technology deployments specific to this application. According to the US CBP, total enforcement actions held by the agency in Fiscal 2019 were 1,148,024. During the same period, USD 68,879,080 was seized at the US border, alone.

– The majority of narcotics make their way into the United States through its ports of entry. In 2018, 90% of the heroin, 88% of cocaine, 87% of methamphetamine, and 80% of fentanyl seized by officials were smuggled through legal crossings in the country. The regional government is increasingly relying on X-ray technology to detect such illegal drugs at these ports of entry.

