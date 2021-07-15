Hand Wash Station Market Expected to Reach $1,482.3 million by 2027—Allied Market Research

“The global hand wash station market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increase in outbreak of respiratory infections such as H1N1 and COVID-19. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) has released interim guidelines on 1 April 2020, recommending all Member States to create hand hygiene facilities in front of private and public commercial buildings as well as at all transport hubs, which further boosts the demand for hand wash stations. In addition, governments have initiated necessary investments to place hand wash stations at private and public places to protect people from deadly diseases.”

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hand Wash Station Market by Type, Portability, Material, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global hand wash station market size was valued at $919.4 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1,482.3 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027. Moreover, social distancing and regular hand wash is the only way to keep people away from the present virus. In addition, governments across the globe have made necessary investments to have hand wash stations in places such as airports, hospitals, hotels, bus stations, railway stations, restaurants, independent stores, corporate offices, industrial, and temples. Moreover, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has given three sets of criteria that should be taken into consideration for making appropriate use of hand wash stations. First, the station should enable recommended hand washing. Second, the design should be adapted to local context, allowing local manufacturing, management and repair, and adequate use of water and soap. Third, the design should provide a pleasant, convenient user experience for all users.

Increase in consumer awareness regarding airborne health infections such as COVID-19, influenza, chickenpox, mumps, measles, tuberculosis (TB), and diphtheria creates demand for hand wash stations. In addition, increase in government initiatives along with various communities and NGOs to make people aware about various diseases through online and offline advertisements augment growth of the hand wash station market. Moreover, governments have also released guidelines in which they have mentioned precautions to be taken during outbreak of diseases so that people can protect themselves from infectious viruses. Furthermore, digital marketing promotions by governments and NGOs create awareness about importance of washing hands and their ability to slow down the spread of airborne viruses. Hence, awareness about such infections boost growth of the hand wash station market.

In addition, demand for hand wash stations is expected to grow substantially, owing to rise in investments on commercial spaces such as airports, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and independent stores. The convenience of sales and purchase, varieties offered by brands, and cost are some of the factors that drive the market growth. Furthermore, companies such as Monsam Enterprises are providing all commercial portable sinks, which are suitable for outdoor use at fairs, weddings, festivals, and campground sites. Moreover, social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the global hand wash station market analysis sights critical opportunity in gaining traction and increasing its customer reach among its target segments.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the single sink segment dominated the global hand wash station market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By portability, the permanent segment accounted for highest share in the hand wash station market growth in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2027.

By material, the ceramics segment led the global hand wash station market demand in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the commercial segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the hand wash station market forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2%.

The key players operating in the hand wash station industry include Acorn Engineering Company, Inc., CROWN VERITY INC., Monsam Enterprises, PolyJohn, Mr. John, TEAL Patents, Belson Outdoors, Transplumb Water Technologies, JW Craft Portable Restrooms, Inc. and Meritech Systems LLC.

