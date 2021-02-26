Hand Tools Market Share, Analysis & Growth Forecast, 2020–2027 | by Type, Distribution Channel

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hand tools Market by Type, End-User, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global hand tools market size was valued at $22.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $30.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2019, and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and Europe. Hand tools products witnessed a higher demand, owing to its durability and availability at low cost.

Moreover, advancements such as introduction of hand tools with insulated layers, which protects the user from electric shock and give handle grip for holding the tool, further strengthen the market growth. In addition, surge in residential construction industry in the developing countries such as India, China, India, and Brazil is expected to increase the demand for hand tools such as hammers, screwdriver, cable cutters, and others.

However, growing popularity of cordless power tools may hamper the market growth. The impact of this factor is anticipated to reduce in future due to intense completion and new product launches by market players.

Major types of hand tools products included in the report are wrench, plier, screw drivers, hammers, cable cutter, and others. The wrench hand tools constituted the highest market share in 2019, owing to increased demand in automotive and manufacturing industry.

Global Hand Tools Market Segments

By Type

Wrench

Plier

Screw Drivers

Hammers

Cable cutter

Others

By End-User

DIY

Professional

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Online

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players

Akar Tools Limited

Snap-On Incorporated.

Stanley Black and Decker

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Wera Tools

Apex Tool Group

Klein Tools Inc.

Channellock, Inc.

JCBL India

Emerson Electric Co.

