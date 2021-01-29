Hand Tools Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2020 – 2027 | Kennametal Inc., Apex Tools Group, Akar Tools Ltd., Channellock, Inc.
Kennametal Inc., Apex Tools Group, Akar Tools Ltd., Channellock, Inc., JK Files (India) Limited, Stanley Black Decker, Sears, Wera Tools, Snap-On, Irwin Industrial Tools, and Klein Tools. ( If You Want Addition Industry Click Here and Let us Know.. We’ll Do It for You. )
Hand Tools Detailed Segmentation
Global Hand Tools Market, By Application:
- Industrial
- Household and DIY
Global Hand Tools Market, By Product Type:
- General Purpose Tools
- Metal Cutting Tools
- Layout and Measuring Tools
- Taps and Dies
Global Hand Tools Market, By Sales Channel:
- Online Sales
- Company Direct Sales
- Distributor Sales
Global Hand Tools Market, By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Benefits of Hand Tools Market Report:
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2020 to 2027 of the global Hand Tools market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the Hand Tools Industry growth is provided.
- Key players and their major developments in recent years are listed.
- The Hand Tools research report presents an in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the with key dynamic factors.
- Major countries in each region are covered according to individual Industry revenue.
