Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report by 2027| Henkel AG & Company, KGAA, Unilever, The Himalayan Drug Company, Ecolab, 3M, Godrej Industries Limited, GOJO Industries, Inc., Procter & Gamble

The hand sanitizer market was valued at US$ 2,421.1 million in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 39,223.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40.0% during the forecast period.

The market for global hand sanitizer is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global hand sanitizer market include Henkel AG & Company, KGAA, Unilever, The Himalayan Drug Company, Ecolab, 3M, Godrej Industries Limited, GOJO Industries, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. , S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., and among others.

Download PDF Sample Copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008756/

The growing demand of hand sanitizers due to the spread of coronavirus in some countries is projected to escalate the hand sanitizer market at a CAGR of 40.0%

Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to decrease infectious agents present on the hands and palm. Different forms of hand sanitizers are available in the market, including foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. Both the alcohol-based and non-alcoholic hand sanitizers are offered by most of the market players. These sanitizers kill 99.9% of most common germs and keep the hands clean. Some of the manufacturers are offering foam sanitizers coupled with gel sanitizers that contain vitamin E, and shea extract, which kills most of the common germs & leaves hands feeling soft & clean. The gel-based hand sanitizer, coupled with alcohol content kills most common germs that may cause illness. Gel sanitizers have wider applications in hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and others. Hand sanitizing wipes are also known as antibacterial wipes, which are meant to kill 99 percent of germs, and most of these wipes contain alcohol.

In 2018, under the type segment, the alcoholic segment accounted for the largest share in the global hand sanitizer market. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers typically contain some combination of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol (ethyl alcohol), or n-propanol. This type of hand sanitizer is generally more effective at killing microorganisms and better tolerated than soap and water. Products that contain from 60% to 95% alcohol are most effective. Hand sanitizer with alcohol works against a variety of microorganisms but not spores. Some products contain compounds such as glycerol to prevent drying of the skin. Since the 1980s, alcohol-based hand sanitizer has been commonly used in Europe. The alcohol-based hand sanitizer is on the list of the World Health Organization’s Essential Medicines, as the safest and most effective medicines needed to protect health from germs. For health care organizations like hospitals and clinics, optimum alcohol concentration to kill bacteria is 70% to 95%. Hand sanitizers with alcohol concentrations as low as 40% are available in American stores, according to researchers at East Tennessee State University. In the United States, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) controls anti-microbial hand soaps and sanitizers as the over-the-counter drugs (OTC) because they are intended for topical anti-microbial use to prevent disease in humans.

Growing awareness among consumers towards maintaining health and hygiene

The consumers in most developed and developing countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are quite a concern regarding the maintenance of a healthy and hygienic lifestyle.

Buy this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008756/

Market Segmentation:

Hand Sanitizer Market – By Type

Alcoholic

Quaternary Ammonia

Triclosan



Hand Sanitizer Market – By Product Form

Foam Sanitizers

Gel Sanitizers

Wipes

Spray Sanitizers



Hand Sanitizer Market – By Application

Hospitals

Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Household

Others



Hand Sanitizer Market – By Distribution Channel