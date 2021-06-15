Hand Sanitizer Market Is Set to Generate a Revenue of $14,521.7 Million by 2027, At a Noteworthy CAGR of 24.2%, during COVID-19 Pandemic

Hand Sanitizer Market Is Set to Generate a Revenue of $14,521.7 Million by 2027, At a Noteworthy CAGR of 24.2%, during COVID-19 Pandemic

The communal transmission of COVID-19 has created a significant impact on the hand sanitizer market growth, throughout the projected timeframe. The growth of the global hand sanitizer market is mainly driven by the rising concern about personal safety among the customers. Furthermore, the extensively growing prevalence of viral disorders globally is also creating a huge demand for hand sanitizers, in the review period. Though the businesses across the globe have strictly imposed lockdown in order to reduce the impact of the pandemic spread, the global hand sanitizer industry has shown exponential growth.

The ventures involved with hand sanitizer production are adopting numerous strategic steps like product & technology advancements, strategic tie-ups. For example, in June 2020, Procter & Gamble (P&G), has made an announcement to launch of newly invented ‘safeguard sanitizer’. In addition, the enterprise is planning to raise its production capacity up to 45,000 liters of Safeguard hand sanitizer per week. Such adoption of development strategies by notable manufacturers is estimated to provide remarkable growth opportunities for the global hand sanitizer market, throughout the forecast timeframe.

According to the recently published report of Research Dive, the global hand sanitizer market is set to generate a revenue of $14,521.7 million by 2027, at a noteworthy CAGR of 24.2%, throughout the forecast timeframe. The segmentation of the market has been done on the basis of the product, distribution channel, and geographical region. The report offers detailed information about driving and restraining factors, future opportunities, vital segments, and industry players of the market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per our analyst estimates, the exponentially rising personal hygiene and safety concerns n the customers are expected to propel the growth of the global hand sanitizer market. Contrary to this, the health hazards associated with chemical ingredients are expected to restrain the growth of the hand sanitizer market, during the forecast timeframe.

The Gel-Based Hand sanitizer held the Substantial Market Share

Based on the product, the global hand sanitizer market is mainly divided into gel, foam, liquid, and others. The gel-based hand sanitizer segment will register a revenue of $8,161.2 million in 2027 and is anticipated to increase at CAGR of 24.6%; due to the cost-effectiveness and easy product availability.

The Online Distribution channel will have Exponential growth, Throughout the analysis Timeframe

Depending on the distribution channel, the global market for the hand sanitizer is majorly broadly categorized into a specialty store, hypermarket and supermarket, online, and drug store. The online distribution channel will reach up to $3,383.5 million by 2027 and is estimated to increase at a growth rate of 25.1%. The increasing influence of digital media, growing internet penetration in the developing economies like Brazil, India, and Mexico is predicted to foster the growth of the segment, throughout the forecast period

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Depending on the geographical region, the global market for hand sanitizer is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market will have a lucrative market growth and is valued at $3,949.9 million in 2027 at a 24.9% growth rate, over the forecast timeframe. The growth of the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of viral infectious disorders, the increasing emphasis on product development, and rising personal hygiene concerns mainly in India, China, and Australia countries.

Top 9 Prominent players operating in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market include:

1. The Himalaya Drug Company

2. Farouk Systems Inc.

3. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

4. Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps

5. Procter and Gamble

6. Best Sanitizers, Inc.

7. GOJO Industries, Inc.

8. Vi-Jon, Unilever.

9. Ningbo Jiangbei Ocean Star Factory & Trading Co., Ltd.

