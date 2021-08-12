Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2026: Size, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

The global hand sanitizer market size reached around US$ 4.20 Billion in 2020. However, the market is projected to decline once the surge in demand stabilizes over the 2021-2026, reaching a value of US$ 3.50 Billion by 2026.

Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Hand Sanitizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hand sanitizer market size reached around US$ 4.20 Billion in 2020. However, the market is projected to decline once the surge in demand stabilizes over the 2021-2026, reaching a value of US$ 3.50 Billion by 2026. Hand sanitizer, or hand rub, is a substance applied on the hands for the purpose of removing disease-causing germs and bacteria. It is generally available in the form of foam, liquid, and gel. Hand sanitizer primarily comprises of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol. These are increasingly used as a convenient alternative to soap and water for controlling hand contamination risk.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Trends:

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in panic-buying of hand sanitizers among the global population that primarily led to an exponential growth of the hand sanitizer market. Moreover, the growing application of hand sanitizers due to the high prevalence of coronavirus infection across the globe is further catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness towards maintaining hand hygiene, along with the increasing number of awareness programs for promoting the use of hand sanitizers, is also augmenting the global market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • Procter and Gamble Company
  • Henkel AG & Company, KGaA
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
  • The Himalaya Drug Company
  • Kutol Products Company, Inc.
  • 3M Company
  • Unilever NV/PLC
  • Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.
  • Gojo Industry Inc.
  • Chattem Inc

Breakup by Product Form:

  • Gel
  • Foam
  • Liquid
  • Spray
  • Others

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Alcohol-Based
  • Non-Alcohol Based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Pharmacy Stores
  • Departmental Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Others

Breakup by End Use:

  • Restaurants
  • Schools
  • Hospitals
  • Household Purposes
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Structure of the Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

