Hand Cream Market was valued at $336.2 Million and Projected To Reach $655.6 million by 2027 | Registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Hand cream is a moisturizing cream that falls under the category of skin care products. Hand cream is specifically meant to keep hands soft, smooth, and hydrated for a longer period of time owing to its thick consistency. Moreover, the hand cream is easily available in the market through various distribution channels including online stores, supermarkets/hypermarket, specialty store, and others. The continuous growth of online stores is expected to drive the growth of the hand cream market, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.

Rise in the number of working women population across the globe and increase in spending on premium skin care products boosts the market growth. Moreover, increase in consumer’s awareness regarding moisturizing hands after hand wash and sanitization further fuels the growth of the hand cream market. However, high market price of hand cream is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, rise in demand for skin care products with safe & sustainable ingredients and rapid growth of online retail platform are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for the market growth, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.

The global hand cream market is segmented into product type, demographics, age group, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into repair hand cream, anti-aging hand cream, whitening hand cream, overnight cream, and others. By demographics, it is divided into male and female. By age group, it is segmented into baby boomers, millennials, generation X, and generation Z. On the basis of sales channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, beauty salon, Pharma & drug store, and online Store. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Unilever, Philosophy INC., Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf, Shanghai Jahwa United Co., Ltd, Sanofi Consumer Health Inc., Henkel AG & Co. and Marks and Spencer plc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global hand cream market from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in four major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, Gender areas, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

Repair hand cream

Anti-aging hand cream

Whitening hand cream

Overnight hand cream

Others

By Demographics

Male

Female

By Age-group

Baby Boomers

Generation X

Millennials

Generation Z

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty store

Beauty salon

Pharma & Drug store

Online store

