Hammer price for this curved XL gaming screen (WQHD, 144 Hz, 1 ms)

The Millenium brand has made a name for itself among gamers with quality products that won’t break the bank. The Millenium MD34 Pro-2 is a perfect example as it benefits from a very large reduction.

Millenium MD34 Pro-2: a perfect screen for gaming

This promotion concerns the Millenium MD34 Pro-2, a curved XL gaming screen since it has a diagonal of 34 inches. You will have a great immersion, and in addition, thanks to this curvature, eye fatigue will be less. The panel shows a WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, so you get a perfectly smooth picture and the response time is only 1 ms.

Like all good screens, this MD34 Pro-2 is equipped with Freesync technology to synchronize the number of frames per second displayed by the screen with the graphics card, avoiding frame jumps and other slowdowns or tears.

On the connection side you have to rely on:

2 HDMI 2.0 ports2 DisplayPort 1.4 ports

The Millenium MD34 Pro-2 currently costs 399.99 euros, while it was found at 469 euros on average. We also have another gaming screen from Acer that is also benefiting from sales.

Why crack on this screen?

Large diagonal WQHD resolution® FreeSync

