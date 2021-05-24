Hamburg’s CDU boss: ban gender in government agencies | Free press

According to the survey, the majority of the population is against gender gender by word and writing. The CDU is now calling for a ban on gender language from government agencies.

Hamburg (dpa) – Hamburg’s CDU boss Christoph Ploß is campaigning for a ban on gender language in government agencies.

“At home at the dinner table, anyone who wants to should be able to have sex to their heart’s content,” said the Bundestag member in a “Spiegel” interview. “But I expect civil servants, teachers and teachers not to just arbitrarily change the rules and standards that apply in the service.” Therefore, a law is needed for public authorities, as is also discussed in France.

According to a recent survey, 65 percent of the population in Germany does not believe in paying more attention to the different genders in the language. Infratest Dimap carried out the research in mid-May for “Welt am Sonntag”.

Opponents of gender reject phrases such as ‘listeners’ instead of ‘listeners’ and the use of the large internal Is (‘voters’) in the written language, as well as an artistic pause for the second half of the word (‘commuters’). ) in the spoken language.

Although women rated gender language more positively than men, 59 percent also rejected it, according to “Welt am Sonntag”. 48 percent of Green supporters were against this language; 47 percent were in favor. The criticism clearly outweighs the supporters of all other parties: 57 percent of those of the SPD are against it and 68 percent of those of the Union. It’s followed by the left with 72, the FDP with 77, and the AfD with 83 percent rejection.

Ploß emphasized his commitment to social cohesion and a language that brought people together. “Therefore, I am against the fact that authorities, ministries, schools and universities, ie state institutions, use grammatically incorrect, artificial and ideologically motivated gender language that constantly emphasizes what divides.” Language is of enormous importance for culture and coexistence. “Therefore, this point must find its way into the joint government program of the CDU and CSU.”

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99