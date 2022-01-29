Ham, Private Jets, and the Strange World of “I, Georgina”

Georgina Rodríguez lets the cameras follow her busy life and stars in the new Netflix documentary.

Between pieces of tortilla and slices of ham, Georgina Rodríguez introduces herself to the world in the first episode of the documentary “I, Georgina”. They’ll be served aboard the private jet of Cristiano Ronaldo, the husband who made her a star but with whom she confesses “I couldn’t bear to spend two hours with him at the airport.” “I would go insane. Could not. I would rather not travel.”

Georgina would not travel without a private jet. And without travel, the documentary released on January 27 would not exist. On the luxury plane, Georgina finds happiness that allows her to escape the boring hours that mere mortals endure on any journey. And whoever assumes that in a miniseries, the title of which contains the word “I” and the name of the protagonist, is mistaken, the main tone is egocentric. After all, Georgina is a deeply selfless person.

“When I travel, I try to take one of my friends with me so they can experience a little of what I have,” she explains. “I like to share.”

On a short trip to Paris – to choose a dress in Jean Paul Gaultier’s atelier – she takes Elena, one of her “best friends” who can satisfy the curiosity of those who ask her a thousand questions about Georgina’s life. “People always ask me, ‘She has a lot of photographers, right?’ I answer: “You won’t believe it, but Gio doesn’t have a photographer and doesn’t edit her photos.

No influencer will ever die in the poverty of not sharing photos on her Instagram when she has a “best friend” like Elena who, in exchange for the millionaire experiences altruistically offered by Georgina, only has to complete a few chores that are usually given to their friends.

Elena is responsible for taking dozens of pose photos in front of the private jet. “She helps me a lot with my looks, with the kids, with everything.” Kind of a fashion consultant, babysitter and photographer. Georgina is also lucky when it comes to choosing her “best friends”.

In just a few minutes, the first episode jumps from love at first sight between Gio and Ronaldo to the colorful and fast-paced world of the Spaniard, who took the opportunity to share a little of her experience with us. And for that we have to thank her: we too are now best friends of Georgina Rodríguez, blessed as we are with this authentic work of television philanthropy.

So we learn that Georgina hid a ham leg in her private jet, which unfortunately she couldn’t give Jean Paul Gaultier in time for his birthday. We’ve also discovered that not only is she a deep admirer of the art created by fashion stylists, but she also has a passion for decoration – as long as it doesn’t involve putting books on shelves because they insist on “dusting”. “I want some things to be easy to clean from dust,” he concludes.

Perhaps the most surprising feat of Eu, Georgina is that for the first time in Cristiano Ronaldo’s career, the ace takes a backseat, leaving the entire stage to his companion. And there are still those who say true love doesn’t exist.

The series unfolds as a sequel to Keeping up With the Kardashians in Latin. Something no one thought necessary, at least until they were drawn in by the curiosity to find out what makes the wife of the world’s most famous footballer.

And if there were still any doubts that the world loves Georgina, her agent took a few minutes to explain in front of the camera. “She’s amazing. She’s not a self-centered person,” says Ramón Jordana, who is touched when the Argentine asks him how his nephews and his partner are doing. In those little big details you can really see who the influencers are, who deserve our admiration.”I suppose that’s part of their charm,” he concludes.Just don’t let them spend two hours with Cristiano Ronaldo in an airport.