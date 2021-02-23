Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Research Report 2021
Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market, via Type, Application, Region
Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
- Chlorinated butyl rubber
- Brominated butyl rubber
Segment by Application
- Tires
- Pharmaceutical Stoppers
- Vibration-Absorptive Materials
By Company
- ExxonMobil
- Lanxess
- PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
- Japan Butyl
- Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
- Panjin Heyun Group
- Zhejiang Cenway
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Halogenated Butyl Rubber
1.2 Halogenated Butyl Rubber Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Chlorinated butyl rubber
1.2.3 Brominated butyl rubber
1.3 Halogenated Butyl Rubber Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Tires
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Stoppers
1.3.4 Vibration-Absorptive Materials
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Halogenated Butyl Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Halogenated Butyl Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Halogenated Butyl Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturer
