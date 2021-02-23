Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Research Report 2021

Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Chlorinated butyl rubber

Brominated butyl rubber

Segment by Application

Tires

Pharmaceutical Stoppers

Vibration-Absorptive Materials

By Company

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Japan Butyl

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Panjin Heyun Group

Zhejiang Cenway

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Halogenated Butyl Rubber

1.2 Halogenated Butyl Rubber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Chlorinated butyl rubber

1.2.3 Brominated butyl rubber

1.3 Halogenated Butyl Rubber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Tires

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Stoppers

1.3.4 Vibration-Absorptive Materials

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Halogenated Butyl Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Halogenated Butyl Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Halogenated Butyl Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Halogenated Butyl Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturer

