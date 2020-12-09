Halle Trial: Defendant Denies Holocaust | Free press

The federal prosecution and the accompanying prosecution demand the maximum penalty in the trial of the right-wing terrorist attack in Halle. In his last words, the suspect again lapses into crude conspiracy stories and denies the Holocaust.

Magdeburg (dpa) – The defendant in the trial of the right-wing terrorist attack in Halle canceled his last lecture after a few minutes.

In his last words, the man again denied the Holocaust on Wednesday before the Higher Regional Court (OLG) Naumburg after about three minutes of his lecture. Lawyers of the complicit prosecutor’s office immediately protested loudly, the president of the court Ursula Mertens interrupted the suspect. “This is a crime, he has to sit down again”, attorney Alexander Hoffmann shouted in the hall.

“I explained that to you, you must not repeat that,” Mertens said to the defendant. The defendant then cut off his presentation. He had already denied the Holocaust at trial. Mertens interrupted the hearing and again gave the defendant the opportunity to have one last word, but he refused to speak.

Previously, he had once again presented crude anti-Semitic, racist and anti-feminist conspiracy stories, describing the trial against him as a show trial. His defense had previously explicitly praised the fair trial and expressed deep condolences to the victims and their families. The defense asked the court to give a “fair judgment”. Mertens plans to announce the verdict on December 21.

On October 9, 2019, a terrorist attempted to murder 51 people celebrating Yom Kippur, the highest Jewish holiday in the Halle synagogue. He failed at the massive door, then shot the passerby Jana L. and later in a kebab shop Kevin S. In the ensuing escape, he injured other people. The trial has been running since July at the Higher Regional Court (OLG) Naumburg, but due to lack of space, it is taking place in Magdeburg.

28-year-old German Stephan Balliet confessed to the crimes and justified them with anti-Semitic, racist and anti-feminist conspiracy theories. The federal prosecutor’s office is calling for a life sentence with subsequent protective custody and a determination of the special gravity of the guilt; the secondary prosecutor joined the claim.