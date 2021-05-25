Hall-effect Sensors Market – Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application

A Hall-effect sensor is as sort of transducer. The output voltage of a hall-effect sensor varies as a response to magnetic field. Proximity switching, positioning, current sensing along with speed detection are major application areas of hall-effect sensors.The sensor primarily follows the principal of analog transducer, and it directly returns the voltage. Hall-effect sensors are often combined with the threshold detection and it is frequently known as switch. In terms of type, the Hall-effect Sensors Market can be segmented into Hall ICS and Hall elements. In terms of material, the market can be segmented into GaAs (gallium arsenide), InAs (indium arsenide), InSb (indium antimonide), InP (indium phosphide), and grapheme. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into flow rate sensing, position sensing, proximity detection, navigation, and electronic compass. In terms of geography, the market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Hall-effect sensors are primarilyapplied to time the speed of shafts and wheels. It is also used to measure internal combustion engine ignition timing, anti-lock braking systems and tachometers. Hall-effect sensors have a wide range of applications in industries such as automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and defense and aerospace. Growing advancement in the field of automotive and consumer electronics along with increasing application of high-end sensing devices are driving the Hall-effect sensors market globally.

Increasing application of hall-effect sensors for automotive fuel level indicators is another key factor fuelling the expansion of the market. Hall-effect sensors are linear type of transducers. These kinds of sensors primarily require a linear circuit for processing of sensors’ output signal. Furthermore, this type of hall-effect sensor is also operated as electronic switch. This kind of sensor primarily measures a wide array of magnetic fields, and it can be operated upto 100 kHz. There are some technical issues with hall-effect sensors. For instance, they offer much lower detection and measuring accuracy than any other magneto-resistance-based sensors or fluxgate magnetometers. This kind of technical limitations is likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, with growing research activities in the field of hall-effect sensors, the innovation of high-end hall-effect sensors and application of hall-effect sensorsin hybrid vehicles are major opportunities for the market.

In 2016, In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific led the global Hall-effect sensors market in 2016.North America and Europe followed Asia Pacific in terms of revenue share. In 2016, China is leading the market due to its technological advancement in the field of magneto-resistive sensors. India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan follow China in the Asia Pacific market. The U.S. is dominating the market, followed by Canada and Mexico. Increasing proliferation of high-end and advanced consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, computers, and wearable gadgets is fuelling the demand for hall-effect sensors in North America. Germany, the U.K., Italy and France are holding prominent positions in the hall-effect sensors market across Europe. The UAE, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina are dominating the market across Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Increasing advancement in the automotive sector is a major factor boosting the rising application of hall-effect sensors across the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Geographical expansions along with establishing partnership agreements with other companies are key strategies adopted by companies to strengthen their presence worldwide.Major players operating in the global Hall-effect sensors market include MEMSIC, Inc. (The U.S.), Bartington Instruments Ltd (U.K.), TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland), Analog Devices, Inc. (The U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands), ams AG (Austria), The Micronas Group (Switzerland), Melexis NV (Belgium), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan).

