Half the price of this Logitech G432 7.1 gaming headset

The Logitech G432 7.1 gaming headset is almost 50% cheaper, a lot if you want to equip yourself to play.

Logitech G432: 7.1 surround headphones, DTS headphones: X 2.0

The Logitech G432 is a gaming headset that offers very good audio reproduction thanks to surround technology and DTS Headphone: X 2.0. So you get 7.1 sound that will help you pinpoint the exact location of your enemies! Nobody will be able to surprise you or bring you back! There are huge 50mm transducers covered with memory foam to perfectly fit the user’s morphology. The steel arch is characterized by a premium imitation leather cover like the upholstery. On the microphone side, the latter switches off automatically when it is folded down.

When it comes to connectivity, you can choose between USB and the 3.5 mm jack connection.

The Logitech G432 was priced at 79 euros, but it’s only 42 euros for now and for a limited time, almost half the price. To complete your equipment, we offer a Logitech mechanical keyboard.

Why succumb to this helmet?

Surround and DTS headphones: X 2.0 7.1 design quality comfort

