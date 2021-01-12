Half the price of this Lenovo Smart Clock Smart Alarm Clock with Google Assistant

Alarm clocks have been replaced by smartphones, but Lenovo decided to review the design of the alarm clock through a touchscreen and in particular the possibility of connection. The smart clock is currently being reduced by 50%

Lenovo Smart Clock: Let Google wake you up

The Lenovo Smart Clock is therefore an intelligent alarm clock that is directly connected to your home network via WiFi. A lot of information can be displayed on the 4-inch IPS touchscreen, such as: For example, the daily news, the weather forecast or the travel time to your work or school. Thanks to the Google Assistant, you can also easily interact with him by voice. You can ask him to add a timer, alarm clock, an appointment to your diary, or even start the connected coffee machine and turn on the lights. There are many options in home automation.

Also note that it has a good speaker that you can use to listen to your music through your favorite streaming service (Deezer, Spotify, YouTube Music …).

It was launched at a price of 89.99 euros and has fallen again at half the price. It is currently only 44.99 euros. We also have a great Xiaomi video projector on offer.

