Half price for 1 TB Western Digital Black M.2 NVMe Gaming SSD

If you have a gaming PC and want to increase its performance, especially in terms of storage and responsiveness, here is a good plan for the 1TB Western Digital Black M.2 NVMe SSD.

Western Digital Black: an SSD for games

Western Digital has several series of SSDs and the Black models offer top notch performance! These are perfect for those who want to give their PC a boost with their 64-layer 3D NAND architecture. In terms of throughput, expect the following:

Sequential read speed up to 3470 MB / s Sequential write speed up to 3000 MB / s

The format is an M.2 NVMe SSD, which you can install on your stationary PC, but also on a laptop PC, provided you have a specific location. Here are the dimensions:

To avoid overheating, the manufacturer has pre-installed a heat sink.

Usually displayed at the recommended price of 259.99 euros, it is currently 126.99 euros. Or a discount of more than 130 euros! We also had a great promotion for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor.

Why are you being seduced?

Very good performance Pre-installed heat sink Over 50% reduction

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.