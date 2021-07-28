Half of citizens in Germany fully vaccinated | free press

Every second citizen in Germany is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. In numbers, that is 41.8 million people or 50.2 percent of the total population.

Berlin (dpa) – With the corona vaccinations, more than half of the citizens in Germany are now fully protected. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, 41.8 million people or 50.2 percent of the total population were fully vaccinated with the second injection, which is usually needed.

According to this, 50.9 million people or 61.1 percent of the population have now received at least one first dose. Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) again called for the use of vaccination offers. “The more you can vaccinate now, the safer fall and winter will be!” he wrote on Twitter.