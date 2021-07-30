Half of Britons thought the end of corona measures was too early free press

Despite the persistently high number of infections, there are virtually no requirements in Great Britain to contain the corona pandemic. Not everyone likes that.

London (dpa) – The lifting of almost all corona measures in England has not been widely supported by the British for a long time, according to a recent study.

46 percent of 1,500 respondents thought the end of restrictions was “too early,” according to a poll published Friday by polling station Redfield and Wilton Strategies for Politico magazine. 33 percent thought the timing was right and only 12 percent too late.

On July 19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson in England lifted almost all measures still in force despite the extremely high corona figures. Nightclubs are open again and masks and distance are now a personal choice in many places. The effects are still unclear: to the surprise of many, the number of new infections in recent days was well below that of the previous week, the seven-day incidence was last at 354 (as of July 24). It is difficult to say whether the trend will continue.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales decide independently on their corona policy and are slightly more cautious. The survey also shows that many Britons continue to behave cautiously and avoid large crowds, even if this is no longer required by law.