Half-Life and Bioshock merge into a very tasty mod

With the advancement of technology, more and more independent gamers have started creating mods in search of the gaming experience that the publisher couldn’t offer them. Some were made just for fun while others add real value to the original title. We are thinking in particular of this mod from the game Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which takes on the look of an expansion, or this mod from Half-Life 2, which has become a full-fledged game on Steam. Today we present you a mod of the Half-Life: Alyx game by creator wim.buytaert.1988, which brings the Bioshock universe into play. The mod, announced in October 2020, has recently been improved and renamed Return to Rapture.

8 levels available in this country style mod

The story is not new. In fact, a first mod has already seen the light of day thanks to Wim Buytaert, who integrated the universe of Bioshock into the VR game. However, it fell short of everything that Half-Life: Alyx: Return to Rapture brings with it. As a reminder, the original game takes place between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2 and shows Alyx Vance and his father Eli as part of the burgeoning resistance to the cartel occupation of Earth. As proof of their openness, the game developers agreed to the change, allowing Buytaert to use over 200 assets from the original game.

This new campaign is therefore divided into 8 chapters, from Return to Rapture 1 to Return to Rapture 8. This mod is a real mix of the two original titles and offers the luxury of a professional voice actor – a certain Seamus Bryner – and an original soundtrack composed by RPM STUDIO Warszawa, a testament to the seriousness and implication of the Creator.

special attention to detail

At the launch site, the cartel got out in Rapture to steal the ADAM, thanks to a lost suitcase from Ryan. Here is Wim Buytaert’s description:

The search for this artifact is not archeology. It’s a race against evil. When captured by the Combine, the armies of darkness will march on Earth.

We also find the introduction of the game completely recreated, the underwater environments of Bioshock, the plasmids and the protectors. Also available: the famous audio diaries as well as the Little Sisters machines and the Vita rooms. You can find Wim Buytaert’s work for download in his Steam workshop.