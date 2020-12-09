Halal Cosmetics Market to Witness Substantial Growth through 2026 | In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Regional Analysis and Forecast

Being an excellent and defined market research report, Halal Cosmetics Market report serves as a backbone for the business when it is about thriving in the competition. It presents with a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. To craft this market report in an outstanding manner, most up-to-date and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized so that client achieves maximum benefits.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Amara Cosmetics, Iba Halal Care, Inika, Saaf Skincare, TALENT COSMETICS, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd, Tuesday in Love, OnePure LLC, Sampure Minerals, Wardah Cosmetics, MARTHA TILAAR GROUP, MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD, Wipro Unza Holdings Ltd., Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, PT Paragon Technology & Innovation, Liasari and SirehEmas Marketing Sdn Bhd.

Global Halal Cosmetics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 30.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 93.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of expansions and innovation strategy adopted by the market players.

Halal cosmetics can be simplified as the cosmetic products which have been manufactured under the islamic law and only consist of the ingredients that are permissible under the specified law. These cosmetics are produced in a particular way that involves the usage of only the pristine ingredients and methods, without testing them on animals.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing levels of muslim population globally resulting in increased demand for the product

Rising levels of innovations and advancements undergoing in the market

Lack of guidelines specified by the authorities of different regions for the certification of halal marketing; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Conducts Overall HALAL COSMETICS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Personal Care Products, Color Cosmetics, Fragrance),

Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Face Care, Beauty Care),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

The HALAL COSMETICS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Iba Halal Care announced that they had raised USD 3 million in Series-A funding from Addvantis Enterprises. This funding expansion will help the company dwelve into advanced product categories and help in expanding their market reach.

In September 2018, Wipro Unza Holdings Ltd. announced the launch of “SERI” in Malaysia, the company’s advanced skincare R&D center. This center will help establish consumer specific products and provide the latest technological advancements regarding the products in the region.

