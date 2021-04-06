Halal Cosmetic Products Market Emerging Trend, Growing Demand and Sales 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Halal Cosmetic Products market in its latest report titled, “Halal Cosmetic Products Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Global halal cosmetic products market is forecasted to reach 42.23 billion USD by 2024, registering a CAGR of 13.12% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Halal Cosmetic Products Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091744492/halal-cosmetic-products-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Halal Cosmetic Products Market: Amara Halal Cosmetics, INIKA Organic, IVY Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, Clara International, Iba Halal Care, MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD, Elaheh Halal Cosmetics Inc., Sampure Minerals, The Halal Cosmetics Company, and Others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Muslim Population Worldwide to Fuel the Revenue Growth

The global halal cosmetic products market is driven by the increasing number of Muslims globally. Muslims account for approximately 25% of the global population. In 2015, the expenditure of Muslims on cosmetic products increased by 10% globally. Moreover, increasing health concerns among consumers after using cosmetic products across the globe is fuelling the need for special cosmetic products thus, driving the market for halal cosmetic products globally. Furthermore, increasing awareness of Muslim consumers on their religious obligations has contributed towards the increasing demand for halal-certified cosmetic products globally.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091744492/halal-cosmetic-products-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

Burgeoning Demand for Cosmetics From Asia Pacific Region

Demand for cosmetic products in the Asia Pacific is increasing rapidly with India and China being one of the largest emerging markets globally. Approximately, 15% of the Indian population is Muslim, thus giving the halal cosmetic products a lucrative opportunity for growth. In this regards, Iba Halal Care is the first producer of cosmetic products with Halal certification. Furthermore, Malaysia is one of the largest exports markets in comparison with Southeast Asian neighbor for halal products. For instance, as per data revealed by the Global Islamic Economy report, in 2017, Malaysia exported USD10.5 billion worth of certified products, up 32% from four years earlier in local-currency terms. Food accounted for nearly half the exports, along with cosmetics, chemicals, and other products.

This Halal Cosmetic Products Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01091744492?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com