Haiti interim head of government resigns | free press

Haiti has not had a quorum parliament for a year and a half. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph resigns after the assassination of President Moïse.

Port-au-Prince (AP) – Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph admits to power struggle after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and will resign.

Haiti’s election minister Mathias Pierre confirmed corresponding media reports from the German news agency on Monday. Joseph hands over the office to ex-Secretary of the Interior Ariel Henry on Tuesday, but remains Secretary of State. Moise had appointed Henry prime minister less than 36 hours before his death. Since Henry was not sworn in at the time of Moïse’s assassination, the previous Prime Minister and Secretary of State Joseph remained in office. He is now taking a step back for the good of the nation, Joseph told the Washington Post on Monday.

On Saturday, representatives of the international community stood behind Henry after initially recognizing Joseph as interim prime minister. According to a statement, the so-called core group strongly encouraged 71-year-old neurosurgeon Henry to form a “consensual and inclusive” government. The core group includes the ambassadors of Germany, the US and the EU in Haiti, as well as a representative of the UN Secretary General.

Head of state Moïse had appointed Henry the seventh prime minister of his term on July 5 and charged with forming a government. The Prime Minister is the head of government in Haiti. When Joseph resumed government after Moïse’s death, Henry behaved cautiously, but said in an interview with the newspaper «Le Nouvelliste» that in his opinion he was the real interim prime minister. Since Haiti no longer has a quorum parliament since early 2020, neither has been constitutionally ratified. Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for September 26 for the poor Caribbean country.

Moïse, 53, was attacked in his home on the night of 7 July and shot dead by a heavily armed commando. Police say Colombian mercenaries committed the murder. A Haitian doctor living in the United States and a former official of the Haitian Justice Department are said to be behind it. Haiti police rejected a report in the Colombian media that Joseph was also being investigated.