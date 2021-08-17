Hair Weave Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hair Weave Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hair weave market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Hair weave refers to an artificial hairpiece made from real human hair or synthetically blended fibers. It is attached to individual’s natural hair by interweaving, fusing, gluing, or blending. In recent times, the rising consumer consciousness towards physical appearance has augmented the need for hair ailments, such as hair weaves. Additionally, growing demand for non-invasive treatments of hair loss has further propelled the global market for hair weaves.
Market Trends
The changing consumer preferences towards hair weaves owing to their wide availability in desired colors, styles, and textures are catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the high prevalence of hair loss and thinning due to hectic and stressful lifestyles has bolstered the demand for hair weaves. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population, along with growing incidences of pre-mature baldness among young men, are also driving the market growth. Apart from this, the rising number of promotional activities and high influence of social media platforms, further fuel the product demand. Besides this, the emergence of e-commerce platforms, along with wide presence of offline specialty stores, have made hair weaves readily available for consumers. Moreover, various technological upgradations have led to the launch of newer and innovative products that are anticipated to spur the market for hair weaves in the coming years.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of materials, distribution channels, gender, texture, grade and geography.
Breakup by Materials:
- Human Hair
- Synthetic Hair
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Breakup by Gender:
- Male
- Female
Breakup by Texture:
- Brazilian Hair
- Malaysian Hair
- Indian Hair
- Peruvian Hair
- Others
Breakup by Grade:
- Non-Remy Hair
- Remy Hair
- Virgin Hair
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
