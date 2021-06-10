Hair Removal Wax Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts -2027

Hair removal wax is used in waxing, which is a process of removing unwanted hair from the roots. Wax is a sticky substance applied on the skin, adheres to the body hair. And by pulling this covering, hair is removed from follicle. Hair Removal Wax is a semi-permanent solution for removing unwanted hair. Hair does not grow at the previously waxed area for two to eight weeks. Although in some users regrowth of hair starts in a week. Hair removal wax can be used almost at any area such as eyebrow, face, arm, intimate area, abdomen, and feet. A thin layer of wax is spread over the skin. And then a paper or a cloth strip is pressed on that layer of wax. After that the cloth or the paper strip is ripped off the direction of the hair growth. It removes the hair along with the wax.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Forecast Period 2021–2027 Forecast Units Value ($US) Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions Covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies Covered Harley Wax, Perron Rigot, starpil Wax Co., Karaver, GiGi, Jax Wax Australia, Reckitt Benckiser, Xanitalia, Coloris cosmetics, MarzenBodyCare Inc.,

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted almost all the industries either positively or negatively. It has increased the sales for food, medical, and necessity products. It has hampered the supply and demand for lifestyle products. The COVID-19 virus spread across the world has proved to be a growth driver for daily essentials and hygiene & health products. The hair removal wax market shows a significant spike in its growth as it is also included in hygiene products. However, due to lockdown scenario supply chain and production of wax products has been hindered creating scarcity of the products in the economy. To survive in the post COVID-19 situation companies have to identify new opportunities, challenges, and emerging trends in the related industries to modify their products or change their positioning of brand accordingly so that they can cater to the new needs of the customers or are able to stimulate demand for their brands.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers And Impact Analysis

The rise in disposable income and standard of living of people in the developing economies enhanced their purchasing power. This enables them to spend money in salon or parlor for wax hair removal, which in turn increases the sale of wax in salon and parlor. Infact a significant part of the wax sold in the market is purchased by these commercial salon, spa, and parlors.

Surge in the working class women also fosters the market growth. Also women wish to be hygienic and clean at workplace. This drives the growth of the hair removal wax market.

Changes in lifestyle, efficient distribution channel, urge to look attractive and beautiful among millennials, and rise in consciousness about personal hygiene drive the growth of the hair removal wax market.

The global hair removal wax market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

The leading key players are concentrating on developing new products with new fragrances. For instance, in April 2020 Flamingo has launched face wax kit. It includes all the grooming products one may need. They are also focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations with other companies to expand their presence in the market. It helps them to increase distribution channel and capture new untapped markets. Creating strong relationship with their dealers and distributors are strategies adopted by major players of this industry to excel in the market. Hair removal makers are also investing in their R&D to produce organic hair removal wax with natural ingredients to serve the new demand for organic and natural wax. Increase in trend for using sensitive skin products lead to the development of ultra smooth and sensitive hair removal wax.

Trend of using its substitute—challenge for the market

People are now adopting hair removal wax’s substitute for removing unwanted growth of hair. Its substitute includes hair removal cream and razors. As its substitute is less time consuming and a pain less method to remove hair, it is popular among the youngsters. Moreover, there has been an increase in the number of working class people, who rely on razors because it is an easy and quick technique. Moreover, option of permanent hair removal from laser technique also create a challenge for this market.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Pre-made Wax Strips

Soft Wax

Hard Wax Application Commercial (Spa, Salon, and Parlors)

Residential End User Men

Women Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

