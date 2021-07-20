Hair Mousse Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030 Hair Mousse Market by Product Type (Men Styling Mousse and Women Styling Mousse), Application (Salon, Home, and Other), and Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Hair mousse or another name for the product is styling foam is majorly used as a hair styling product to protect, stiffen, or style hair. Surge in personal grooming awareness among the millennial creates a great scope for the growth of the market. The product is available in foam, which is considered to be better than hair gel as gel is sticky and leaves residue behind on hand while applying. Hair mousse is used on naturally curly hair or even permed hair to reduce the frizz and define curls. Its market has experience hike in men styling mousse, considering the rise in demand for grooming products for men.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Companies Covered Amway Corp., Coty, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., L’Oréal SA, Oriflame Group, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

Pandemic has impacted almost every industry except for medical and life support industries, and the hair mousse market has suffered the same blow, but has still maintained an optimistic growth rate. Rise in awareness for personal grooming among youthmakes the product a popular choice among its customers, which boosts the market growth.

Demand from offline stores may have reduced due to lockdown imposed in the countries making the transportation of the goods less effective, making online store to flourish and generate high sales during the pandemic period.

Working class people have shifted to work from home, and hence prefer to purchase the product using online platforms. On the other hand, salon services were closed during the COVID-19 impacting the demand for product because majority of the end users were salon services.

Top Impacting Factors

Prime driving factor for the hair mousse market is the rise in demand for hair styling products among the young generation. Salon services drive the market growth to much more extent as young people tend to visit salons more frequently, creating a demand for the product.

The influence of digital media has further enhanced the desire among the young generation to look good and more importantly look like the other fashion influencers. Styling products, such as hair mousse have come a long way in natural and clean beauty space, owing to the advances in technology and demand.

Increase in working population and the fast paced lifestyle have led to easy solutions for hair care, which increase the demand for hair mousse.

Market Trends

New product launches to flourish the market

Manufacturers of hair mousse mainly focus on innovations to retain their customer base and attract the attention of a larger group of customer. Thus, many companies are introducing products with unique properties. Indola launched a new range of temporary pastel shades as a part of its color style Mousse range.

Shift toward natural and clean label products has come a long way with major companies coming on the frontline, now developing products termed as “clean” and “natural”. Henkel developed a hair styling blend with saccharose and starch completely replacing synthetic polymers.

Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Frizz-Free Curl Mousse is enriched with coconut, hibiscus, and neem oils that provides intense hydration to hair thus protecting the hair from breakage and controlling frizz. This curl mousse adds shine and definition to the curls without drying them outor making hair crunchy.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Men Styling Mousse

Women Styling Mousse

Application

Salon

Home

Other

Distribution Channel

Online sales

Offline sales

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

