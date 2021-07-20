Hair Loss Products Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Hair loss is the most common problem faced by most of the people around the globe. The global hair loss product market is witnessing robust growth, which is expected to increase during the forecast period. Hair is the most precious part of the body and people are very concerned about it. An increase in number of customers demanding hair loss products to meet functional purpose has been driving the market over the last few years.

The demand for hair care products such as serums, shampoos, conditioners, and oils to improve the volume or strength is on an increase. The global demand for premium-quality hair wigs and extensions is influencing manufacturers to establish production facilities in the Asian countries. The growth in per capita disposable income has increased discretionary spending among several European countries. The introduction of innovative and differentiated products and rise in consumer experience with the help of technological advancements further fuels the market growth.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA Segments Covered Product Type, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region Companies Covered Henkel AG & Co., loreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Coty Inc, Revlon, Beardo, Godrej.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

Hair loss products experienced growth in the last few years, despite the pandemic.

Most common issue faced during COVID-19 was the Telogen Effluvium. It is a common type of hair loss issue which was seen in numerous patients suffering from COVID-19. This has increased the demand for hair loss products among the consumers.

Different types of hair loss preventing Shampoos, Vitamins, and Supplements are in demand among the end users. Focus on development of new products that can deal both the issues needs to be the priority of the players in the market.

Top Impacting Factors

Surge in development in various hair loss products to meet the consumer requirement and satisfy the needs of the patients suffering from hair loss drives the companies to produce more products. Rise in competition in the market is another factor that boosts the market growth.

Constant rise in demand for products andsurge in concerns of hair loss in women also foster the market growth.

Investment on the natural and herbal products is another factor which accelerates the demand for hair loss products in the market.

High costing surgeries to avoid hair loss is a growing concern in low income population. This segment relies mostly on products which are handy and are comfortable to use.

Market Trends

Development of Topical treatment

Topical treatment is one of the safest and yet the most effective method for the treatment of hair loss developed by the industries. Introduction of various topical products based on the pattern of baldness, makes it easier for the population to put hands on the market. One of the major factors in extensive growth of the hair loss product market is the increase in demand for topical solutions.

Dr. Reddy’s Mintop i.e. Minoxidil Solution is best example of topical solution which is widely used for the prevention of hair loss. It is available in almost 2%, 5%, 10% concentration in the market as per the requirement of the patient. Applying it on the bald area gives wonderful results in a given time period for both men and women.

Introduction of excellent Hair Patches

Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new products for specific applications as there are varying demands based on the utilization. Hair patches are the best examples for those people who are not willing to go for surgical treatments and for those who have reached their last stage of baldness. Hair patches are available in different shapes and sizes as per the requirements of the client.

Berkowits developed best quality hair patches in India. Availability of hair patches depends on the market requirement. Low cost compared to surgical treatments, low maintenance, affordability, and easy to use makes this product best choice for majority end users.

Key Segments Covered

Product type

Shampoos & Conditioners

Oils

Serums

Others

Gender

Men

Women

Kids

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online Store

Others

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the hair loss products market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the hair loss products market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the hair loss products market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed hair loss products market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

Questions answered in the Report

Who are the leading market players active in the hair loss products market?

What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

What is “HAIR LOSS PRODUCTS” Market prediction in the future?

Which will be the niches at which players profiling with recent advancements should set a presence?

What are the driving factors and opportunities in the market?

What are the current trends and predicted trends?

What are the challenges faced in the “HAIR LOSS PRODUCTS” Market?

