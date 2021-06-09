Hair Dryer Market : Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2028

Hair dryer is also known as a blow dryer; it is a hand-held electric device used to dry hair. Rapid urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, and the rapidly growing fashion industry are significantly boosting the demand for hair dryers market. Moreover, gaining popularity of cordless products due to the ease of use also positively impacts the growth of the hair dryers market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

An increasing number of professional salons across the globe, coupled with the rising awareness about personal grooming, is expected to boom the growth of the hair dryers market in the coming years. Further, technological innovations in hair dryers such as smart drying experience to prevent hair damage and the introduction of innovative technologies, including ionic and tourmaline dryers with different attachments, speed, and heat settings, are also triggering the growth of the hair dryers market.

The Key Players Profiled in This Study Includes

1. Conair Corporation

2. Dyson Limited

3. Groupe SEB

4. Helen of Troy, L.P.

5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6. Panasonic Corporation

7. Procter and Gamble

8. Sharp Corporation

9. Spectrum Brands, Inc.

10. Syska

The state-of-the-art research on the Hair Dryer market, which is a detailed analysis of business space inclusive of the current market trends, competitive background, and size of the market. Encircling one or more parameters among analysis of the product, application potential, and global and regional growth strategies.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Five Types of Segmentations (by Product Type, Power, Application, Distribution Channel, Region)

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

Market Information For 10 Years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2028 Forecast Period)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.)

Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market restraints included in the report represents the difference to drivers of the market and gives scope for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints, and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

